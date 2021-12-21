Harpenden couple who met when childhood neighbours celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

A diamond couple from Harpenden have celebrated their milestone 60th wedding anniversary

Bob and Barbara Kiff marked the actual occasion on Thursday December 16, but have been celebrating for some time before hand.

Daughter Bev Langdon said: "This year we celebrated early and had a big family outing to Whipsnade Zoo - we wanted to treat mum and dad to a Giraffe Experience but unfortunately, they had sold out of tickets.

"Not wanting them to miss out on something different, my sister Tracey and I decided to dress up as giraffes instead - it was a bit embarrassing, but it was certainly a day to remember! Not quite the experience they were originally going to get!"

The family of Bob and Barbara Kiff visited Whipsnade Zoo as part of their 60th wedding celebrations. - Credit: Kiff family

It was in 1961 that the Herts Ad covered the wedding of a Harpenden girl who had literally married the boy next door. The original article revealed that Barbara had made her wedding dress and that of her chief bridesmaid with the help of her sister.

Robert and Barbara first met when he moved to Meadway as a boy and she was just four and a half. It wasn't until Robert did his National Service years later and his mother said how he was desperate for news from home that Barbara began writing to him.

The wedding of Bob and Barbara Kiff in 1961. - Credit: Kiff family

They struck up a friendship that would blossom into a lifelong partnership, and shortly after they married at St John's Church in Harpenden, the couple took on the tenancy of Barbara's parents' home at Meadway and eventually purchased it themselves.

Bev added: "My sister is a Celebrant and she carried out a surprise hand-fasting ceremony on their anniversary that was very poignant.

"The cake was based on their original wedding cake and was courtesy of Bekah from The Coffee Boutique in Milton Keynes. They also received a message from the Queen which made their day!"

The Herts Ad previously covered the occasion of the Kiffs golden wedding anniversary, at which time the couple said the secret of their happiness was to go with the flow and never lose sight of the fact that there are two sides to every story.