Harpenden woman runs over 2,000km for teenage mental health charity
- Credit: Barbra Budowski
Many people have challenged themselves to get more active in the past year, whether by walking, running or cycling. But one reader set herself a challenge that would make anyone feel exhausted just watching!
Taking the phrase 'five a day' to a whole new level is Barbra Budowski from Harpenden, who decided to run the equivalent of 5K a day for an entire year in the name of charity.
Commencing her challenge at the start of lockdown last March, Barbra set out to covering 1,825km in 365 days - or 5K a day.
Now, just nine days away from completing a year's worth of running, she has covered more than 2,260km.
Aiming to raise £1 per kilometre, Barbra has so far raised £1,120 via JustGiving for stem4, a charity that supports teenage mental health.
Speaking to the Herts Ad, Barbra said: "There have been days where I've thought 'Oh my God, what am I doing?', but the feeling is really, really good!"
You may also want to watch:
Barbra's main motivation behind her challenge is her daughter, who suffers with her mental health. Knowing full well the impact a pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns can have on mental wellbeing, she took to inviting her daughter on her daily runs.
"For me, exercise has always been my therapy. It's always been the best thing to relax, to break up the day and to recharge myself to continue."
Barbra regularly runs with Harpenden Arrows, a mixed-ability running club, and was inspired by a friend who lives in Chile to take on her challenge, with the support of her friends and family a little closer to home.
Most Read
- 1 St Albans couple celebrate diamond wedding anniversary
- 2 Area Guide: The pretty Hertfordshire town of Hertford
- 3 Hitchin and Harpenden constituents oppose Bim Afolami's vote in parliamentary petition
- 4 Covid - A Year On: How many COVID-19 deaths has St Albans district seen over the past 12 months?
- 5 How is the COVID-19 vaccine supply going to affect Batchwood Hall?
- 6 COVID-19 cases across district slowly rise
- 7 Here's how many people in St Albans have had their COVID vaccine
- 8 Trust's hospital plans branded 'grossly misleading' by campaign group
- 9 The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Hertfordshire
- 10 Harpenden woman runs over 2,000km for teenage mental health charity
"They have been amazing. I run with my brother-in-law and my nephew.
"Running every day, I have inspired my daughter to do a bit of exercise. Not every day, but every day I invite her with me for a run."
Barbra admitted that although she is not taken up on her offer most days, she hopes that her determination and commitment to the challenge inspires her daughter - and others - to get active to help their mind.
Grateful for "the most amazing support from my family and my friends", Barbra hopes to mark her final run in a special way within current COVID restrictions, however, may even continue to run until she can have a few friends and family greet her at the finish line when the rule of six is reintroduced.
To donate to Barbra's run and to keep up to date with her fundraiser, visit her JustGiving page.