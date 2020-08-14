Advanced search

Herts business COVID recovery funding secured for Wheathampstead holiday company

PUBLISHED: 13:01 16 August 2020

2by2 Holidays in Wheathampstead has been awarded funding to launch Auriel Holidays to tailor holidays to fit with ongoing travel restrictions Picture: 2by2

2by2 Holidays in Wheathampstead has been awarded funding to launch Auriel Holidays to tailor holidays to fit with ongoing travel restrictions Picture: 2by2

Archant

A Wheathampstead holiday company is one of four Herts businesses to secure emergency funding to help bounce back from the impact of COVID-19.

Four tourism and hospitality businesses have secured the funding from the Crowdfund Hertfordshire: Small Business Innovation Fund, which is aimed at providing support for businesses most impacted by the coronavirus lockdown.

2by2 Holidays has been creating tailor-made wildlife and cultural holidays to Africa, Latin America and India for nearly 20 years.

The firm plans to launch Auriel Holidays – based in Place Farm – with its secured match funding, which will be a new agency tailoring holidays to fit with ongoing travel restrictions.

With ongoing travel restrictions in place, new travel agency Auriel Holidays has been launched to deliver a range of holidays in the UK and Europe. Auriel Holidays will initially focus on road trips and rail journeys, as well as a range of small group wildlife, walk and rail tours to Scotland, Ireland, England and Wales.

You may also want to watch:

The team is also planning to offer island hopping in Scotland, Ireland, the Isles of Scilly and the Channel Islands.

Claire Farley from 2by2 Holidays told the Herts Ad: “The travel industry has been particularly hard hit by this pandemic, especially as none of us know when it will be safe to travel internationally again.

“We have had no income for five months – so I was faced with the stark choice of either laying off all my staff and mothballing the business until such time as travel resumes, or find a way of diversifying to keep everyone employed.

“I chose the latter route, assisted by this very creative Crowdfunding Scheme sponsored by Visit Herts & Herts LEP, for which I owe them a huge vote of thanks.

“We still have a mountain to climb, but their grant has given us the time to create Auriel Holidays – a new bespoke travel agency focusing on holidays closer to home, both in the UK and Europe.

“I am pleased to advise that we are already trading and have had several very large bookings in the past few weeks, both for later this year and next year. Watch this space!”

Participating businesses are required to raise money for their project through pledges. Once a business secures their target through the Crowdfunder campaign, successful applicants are able to unlock match-funding from the scheme.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Fifteen famous people you could see while in St Albans

Rochelle Wiseman and Marvin Humes outside the Herts Ad office

Three-month closure order for St Albans house after drug dealing and antisocial behaviour

A house in Ladies Grove in St Albans has been served with a three-month closure order following antisocial behaviour and drug use. Picture: SADC

Protesters call for St Albans council to stop using toxic weed killer

Around 30 people turned out to protest against the use of weed killer Glyphosate in St Albans. Picture: Extinction Rebellion St Albans

St Albans set for more coffee shops following planning reforms

One thing St Albans isn't short of is coffee shops, with Nkora and Caffe Nero being two of many. Picture: Archant

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo
$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')

Most Read

Fifteen famous people you could see while in St Albans

Rochelle Wiseman and Marvin Humes outside the Herts Ad office

Three-month closure order for St Albans house after drug dealing and antisocial behaviour

A house in Ladies Grove in St Albans has been served with a three-month closure order following antisocial behaviour and drug use. Picture: SADC

Protesters call for St Albans council to stop using toxic weed killer

Around 30 people turned out to protest against the use of weed killer Glyphosate in St Albans. Picture: Extinction Rebellion St Albans

St Albans set for more coffee shops following planning reforms

One thing St Albans isn't short of is coffee shops, with Nkora and Caffe Nero being two of many. Picture: Archant

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Herts business COVID recovery funding secured for Wheathampstead holiday company

2by2 Holidays in Wheathampstead has been awarded funding to launch Auriel Holidays to tailor holidays to fit with ongoing travel restrictions Picture: 2by2

St Albans’ Mya, five, ditches stabilisers and takes on 5km charity cycle challenge

Mya Moore.

Bangladeshi delights to discover post-lockdown

Cha & Nasta in Hatfield Road, St Albans.

Put on your running shoes, Rennie Grove needs YOU to join the Herts 10K

This year's Herts 10K is a virtual event.

The Great Survivor Tour launches at St Albans Cathedral

St Albans Cathedral