Advanced search

Verulamium Park set for £250,000 new playground

PUBLISHED: 12:15 25 August 2020

Cllr Anthony Rowlands at the old playground in Verulamium Park.

Cllr Anthony Rowlands at the old playground in Verulamium Park.

Archant

The wait is almost over, as work will soon begin on a £250,000 new children’s playground in Verulamium Park.

The attraction will include 30 features and will be divided into zones that reflect the city’s rich history, such as a Roman-style basilica, a mini-amphitheatre, a market street and a main pathway named Watling Street.

Among the features are a multi see-saw, five-way swing, a battering ram group swing, stepping posts, two carousels, Roman-numeral hopscotch and a picnic area.

The play area was designed by specialist firm Kompan which won a competitive tender with work scheduled to start on September 14.

It will be placed on the site of three ageing tennis courts, close to the park’s outdoor gym, mini-golf and beach volleyball courts.

The existing playground, which was installed around 25 years ago and had reached the end of its life, will be dismantled when the new one is completed around mid-November.

This area of the park will then be grassed over and returned to its natural state.

You may also want to watch:

Community group Verulamium at Play raised more than £60,000 of funds for the project.

Additional funds for the project came from S106 payments given to park owners St Albans district council by property developers, and contributions from the City Neighbourhoods Committee.

Cllr Anthony Rowlands, portfolio holder for leisure, heritage and public realm, said: “I’m delighted that this project has come to fruition after several years of campaigning and fund-raising.

“We were aware for some time that the park was badly in need of a new play area, but the substantial amount of money needed to provide it was not available in our hard-pressed budget.

“Verulamium at Play helped immensely with an impressive local campaign and fund-raising drive. Representatives from the group also joined a panel that chose the final design so that they were heavily involved in the whole process.

“I have studied the plans and have no doubt this will be a very imaginative, interactive play area, packed with exciting and engaging features for children. It will be yet another reason for people to visit and enjoy this flagship park.”

Jessica Chivers from Verulamium at Play said: “Throughout the whole process we’ve been keen to ensure the play area is inclusive and reflects our Roman heritage.

“We think the final design does that and we’re really excited about seeing children laughing, smiling and clambering over the new kit. We hope it’s a big hit!”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Harpenden beauty salon faces uncertainty as rent arrears mount

Rebecca Jade Beauty in Harpenden High Street is fighting for rent concessions after a difficult few months amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Rebecca Cousins

Weather warning in place as Storm Francis set to hit Herts

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place from tomorrow as Storm Francis is set to hit Herts. Picture: trendobjects

Which Harpenden restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out to Help Out discount scheme?

New restaurant, Seb's Kitchen, will be among others taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme in Harpenden. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Transport Secretary announces funding for second footbridge at St Albans City station

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announces funding for second footbridge project at St Albans City Station. Photo: DANNY LOO.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Harpenden beauty salon faces uncertainty as rent arrears mount

Rebecca Jade Beauty in Harpenden High Street is fighting for rent concessions after a difficult few months amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Rebecca Cousins

Weather warning in place as Storm Francis set to hit Herts

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place from tomorrow as Storm Francis is set to hit Herts. Picture: trendobjects

Which Harpenden restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out to Help Out discount scheme?

New restaurant, Seb's Kitchen, will be among others taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme in Harpenden. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Transport Secretary announces funding for second footbridge at St Albans City station

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announces funding for second footbridge project at St Albans City Station. Photo: DANNY LOO.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Hatfield family ‘gutted’ after ashes stolen in Colney Heath burglary

The ashes of Gerald Sidney Martin were stolen. Picture: Supplied by the Martin family

Verulamium Park set for £250,000 new playground

Cllr Anthony Rowlands at the old playground in Verulamium Park.

Do not flytip in the name of charity, pleads Oxfam, St Albans

St Albans charity shop asks the public not to dump items outside their stores. Picture: Roma Mills

Will Hertfordshire’s schools fine me if I refuse to send my children back to school?

Hertfordshire County Council has addressed concerns over parents being fined for not sending their children back to school in September. Picture: Archant

Harpenden back on top of the podium after last over success against Hoddesdon

Andrew Neal hit a valuable 55 as Harpenden beat Hoddesdon. Picture: KARYN HADDON