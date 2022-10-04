Mental health charity Youth Talk marks 25th anniversary with plea for help

Dr Ida Fairbairn, founder of Youth Talk, at an event to mark the charity's 25th anniversary. - Credit: Jeremy Banks Photography

A local mental health charity which has helped tens of thousands of young people over the years has celebrated its silver anniversary.

Youth Talk, which provides confidential and free counselling to youngsters aged 13-25 in the St Albans area, was founded 25 years ago by Dr Ida Fairbairn, who believed there was a real need for a counselling system geared towards young people.

In recent years, this need has been increasing at an alarming rate, especially since the pandemic.

Last week at an anniversary celebration hosted by St Albans School, Youth Talk chief executive David Barker said for the first time in the charity’s history the waiting list had topped 100 young people waiting for crucial mental health support.

Youth Talk CEO David Barker with Jackie Fowler, Rosie Ayres and Daisy Cooper at an event to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Youth Talk. - Credit: Jeremy Banks Photography

He said the number of counselling sessions they provided last year was over 4,300 - an increase of 32 per cent on the previous 12 months.

The charity has an ambitious five-year strategy to double its service provision and reach 20 per cent more young people every year, and is looking to the local community to come together and help raise the vital funds needed to help more young people.

At present, the charity offers 80-100 counselling sessions a week and provides on average 18 one-to-one sessions per young person.

“We have an absolute mountain ahead of us to climb,” said David. “But failure is not an option – local young people are relying on us."

St Albans Mayor Cllr Geoff Harrison, Youth Talk volunteer Rosie Ayres, and Jon and Natalie Stubbs of Heartwood Homes at an event to mark the 25th anniversary of Youth Talk. - Credit: Jeremy Banks Photography

Other speakers at the event included MP Daisy Cooper, Youth Talk Trustee Dr David Hemsi, volunteer Rosie Ayres, who has had her own battles with mental health, and Jackie Fowler, Youth Talk chair of trustees.

Jackie made a plea for support: “Youth Talk is unique in our area – a safe place any young person can come to for really in-depth expert counselling support, but the waiting list is long, and demand is going up, so there is an urgent need to double the number of local young people we can help.”

Daisy Cooper shocked attendees when she revealed that she is regularly sent videos on social media of young people who are desperate for help, with nowhere to turn.

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper and Jonathan Gillespie, head of St Albans School, at Youth Talk's 25th anniversary event. - Credit: Jeremy Banks Photography

“Often, young people from St Albans will send me a video on Instagram. And they’re at home and it’s 11.30 at night, and they’re just crying, and crying and crying. They’re in crisis... I can tell them to come to Youth Talk. I can signpost them. And I know that many of them have managed to contact Youth Talk and get the help that they need.”

Rachel Simkin, fundraising manager for the charity, said they were very grateful for the support they receive from the people of St Albans, although there is an urgent need for more funding as the mental health crisis has been exacerbated by the pandemic.

“Thanks so much to our supporters and especially to Jonathan Gillespie, head at St Albans School, who so generously hosted this event for us” said Rachel.

“We would love to be able to help all those on our waiting lists more quickly, so need all the support we can get.”

To find out more about Youth Talk and ways to help, visit www.youthtalk.org.uk