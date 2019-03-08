Advanced search

Descendants celebrate 100 years of Radlett scout group

PUBLISHED: 14:16 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:16 05 July 2019

The 1st Radlett Scout Group invited back the descendants of founding members for its centenary celebrations. Picture: 1st Radlett Scouts

Archant

A Radlett scout group invited back the descendants of its founding members as part of its centenary celebrations.

The 1st Radlett Scout Group was officially registered on May 16, 1919, and held a celebration at its Kent Lodge headquarters to mark 100 years of scouting on Saturday, June 29.

The group was set up by scoutmaster Jack Nash, assisted by Charles Cuddiford. Jack's daughter Jennifer Nixon and two grandchildren attended the celebrations along with many former leaders from across the country.

Guests were served afternoon tea and an evening barbecue, and a display of photo albums and scrapbooks showing the history of the group was set up in the headquarters.

Jack's grandson Rod spoke about his memories of his grandfather, representing his father, Jack's eldest son Rev David Nash, whose age and distance prevented him from attending.

