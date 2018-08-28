Radlett Scout troop reopens in time for 100th anniversary

A Scout troop in Radlett has officially reopened in time for its centenary celebrations.

The 1st Radlett Scouts closed in July 2018 after the previous leaders left, and now welcomes new leaders Alex, James P, Maddie, Gemma, Jasmine and James W.

The group was registered on May 16, 1919, and the Scouts will be holding a centenary celebration with past members and leaders on Saturday, June 29, as well as several joint events with the Radlett Guides, who are also celebrating their centenary.

1st Radlett Scouts are looking for new members between 10 and a half and 14 years old. There are also spaces in the Cub Pack for children between eight and 10 and a half.

If you are interested in your child joining contact info@1stradlettscouts.org.uk.

Anyone with historic documents or photos of the group is asked to email centenary. 1stradlettscouts@gmail.com