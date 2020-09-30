The shows won’t go on! Still no live events at Arena and Harpenden Public Halls

Live shows at the Alban Arena and Harpenden Public Halls will not be taking place until at least next year, the management has warned.

Ongoing government restrictions have meant the venues, which are run by district council contractor 1Life, remain closed, and the recent introduction of tighter guidelines around groups meeting is further delaying the return of the planned programme.

More than 90 per cent of shows have been rescheduled for next year and beyond, and ticket holders are being contacted with details about the revised dates.

But with the majority of staff furloughed, the box offices have come under fire for being slow to respond to customer enquiries, and requests are not being dealt with as quickly as normal.

One of the biggest events to have been cancelled is the Arena panto, which was due to be a production of Mother Goose.

Arena patron and panto legend Bob Golding said: “For myself, all the team at Evolution Pantomimes and the Alban Arena family, this news is heart-breaking as we pride ourselves year after year on bringing the best possible quality panto to St Albans.

“Although this isn’t the best announcement to make, please do continue to support your theatre in every way you can, and like a phoenix we WILL rise again.”