Leisure facilities to close today as lockdown begins

PUBLISHED: 15:05 04 November 2020

Drone's eye view of golfers at Batchwood - picture by Robin Hamman - http://stradigal.com

Archant

Following the government’s announcement that we will be entering a four-week national lockdown many leisure facilities in St Albans district will be closing today.

Managing director of 1Life Mark Braithwaite said:

“We will be in close contact with our members and customers during this time to outline the next steps, which include providing alternative membership options – including an exciting and enhanced offering of home exercise to help keep members active.

“This will ensure we continue to support our members’ health and wellbeing and that they receive suitable alternatives for their personal circumstances.

“We thank members in advance for their continued support of their local facilities and for recognising the importance of leisure centres in their communities.

“This will aid us in ensuring we can re-open the facilities again at the earliest opportunity, once permitted to do so.”

The following centres will be affected by this:

Cotlandswick

Harpenden Leisure

Harpenden Pool

Abbey View golf course

Batchwood

Alban Arena

Harpenden Public Halls

SAASH (Arts Development)

Sports Development (Community Leisure)

St Albans Central library

He added: “We are all in this together and will be back soon. Until then, we hope our members and wider community are able to stay safe and active until we welcome you back into our gyms, studios, courts and pools.”

