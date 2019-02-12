Advanced search

18-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs at Harpenden school

PUBLISHED: 15:48 14 February 2019

An 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A and Class B drugs at a school in Harpenden.

An 18-year-old boy from Bedfordshire was arrested on suspicion of multiple offences, including drug-related crimes at a school in Harpenden.

The teenager, from Kensworth, was arrested yesterday morning in connection with 12 thefts, possession of a non-bladed weapon (a hammer), possession of cannabis and being concerned in the supply of Class A and Class B drugs at a Harpenden school.

He has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

A police spokeswoman said: “We have been working closely with schools in Harpenden following concerns from them and from parents.

“We take all reports involving drugs seriously and they will be thoroughly investigated.”

