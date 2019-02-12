Advanced search

Boy from Welwyn Garden City arrested in connection with St Albans stabbing

PUBLISHED: 15:35 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:45 21 February 2019

The Ridgeway, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

A 17-year-old from Welwyn Garden City has been arrested after a teenage boy was stabbed in St Albans.

A teenage boy was stabbed in The Ridgeway at around 8pm on Monday, and was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Yesterday (Wednesday, February 20), a 17-year-old boy from Welwyn Garden City was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and possession of Class B or C drugs.

He has since been further arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, and remains in police custody.

On Monday police also arrested a 16-year-old boy from St Albans and a 15-year-old boy from London Colney, who have since been released on police bail.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police or anyone with information is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/16207/19.

