16 Scouts on mission to reach World Jamboree

Sixteen Scouts from St Albans are hard at work fundraising after being given the opportunity to attend the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea.

This is the largest camping event the World Organisation of the Scout movement organises, gathering together around 50,000 young people aged between 14 and 18 years old, and takes place every four years in one of more than 200 countries and territories across the globe.

The 2023 Jamboree will be held at Saemangeum, and will see Scouts learn about each other’s cultures and religions, and take part in community projects as well as campaign for change on key world issues that matter to them alongside doing lots of adventurous activities.

Previous Jamborees have given Scouts the opportunity to meet with heads of state and global dignitaries.

The Scouts from St Albans were awarded their places following a rigorous selection event. They are now busily engaged in fundraising - an important part of the Jamboree experience is that participants raise the money to cover the cost of their trip

The cost of attending a Jamboree varies depending upon where you live, with participants from affluent countries like the UK subsidising those from poorer parts of the world.

St Albans Scouts district commissioner Annette Payne said: "If you come across Scouts car washing, or holding a bake sale, or running a stall at a fete, do support them if you can. You will be helping a new generation of young people in Scouting to have a life-changing experience and forge international friendships with Scouts from around the world."

One of the Scouts hoping to head to South Korea is Finley Hamilton-Bray, who explained what it means to him: “I would like to participate and represent St Albans in the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea because I have always been interested in other cultures and this unique experience would help me understand how our Western culture is different from others.

"The Jamboree would be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, taking part in ‘traditional’ Scout activities, but also experiencing an Eastern culture, including food, music and such things as anime. Not only would this be a benefit to me, but would also support my volunteering as a Young Leader and I would bring this Jamboree experience back to the group that I young lead in."

Another participant, Gabriella Cordell, said: “The World Scout Jamboree is the biggest opportunity to meet Scouts from all over the world and share experiences and adventures with them in a fun enjoyable way. I love to travel and experience new cultures while making new friends from around the world.

"As I can speak several languages, and am learning Korean, this will help me get to know people and involve myself in their way of doing things so that I can be a better version of myself from the experiences I will gain.”

Also taking part is Thomas Lutz, who added: “Having been a Scout since I joined Beavers aged six, I have always heard about the World International Scout Jamboree and dreamed that I would have the chance to go one day.

My main inspiration was back in Beavers, when one of the Scouts who had gone on 23rd World International Scout Jamboree in Japan came to talk to us about his experience and showed us some pictures and videos of what it had been like.

"I would like to make friends with other Scouts from all around the world and learn about their experiences and lives. I find this incredibly interesting and rewarding because it gives me an insight to what other people are like, and how their lives have been. I feel that it would also help me to develop as a person, giving me greater independence and confidence.”