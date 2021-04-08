150 Covid-safe events planned for annual sustainability festival

Published: 12:00 PM April 8, 2021

Sue Arrand, Nadia Bishara, Imogen Robertson and James Mee from Wilderhood Watch, who will be appearing at this year's St Albans Sustainability Festival. - Credit: Wilderhood Watch

More than 150 events are planned for this year's Covid-safe St Albans Sustainability Festival.

The two week event runs from May 23 to June 6 across the district, and aims to encourage residents to live more sustainably and connect with nature.

Chair of the festival organising group, Jill Watson, said: “We are bowled over by the number of groups taking part in SustFest21.

"After such a hard year of Covid, we were concerned that many wouldn’t be ready to organise events. But the people of St Albans district have shown us, yet again, how high up their agenda the climate crisis is.’

Key organisations running events include St Albans Cathedral, Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust, Sandridge and London Coley Parish cCuncils, Herts Waste Aware, Ver Valley Society, Woodland Trust, Earthworks, FoodSmiles, Butterfly World 2.0 and Hertfordshire Asian Women’s Association.

Nadia Bishara, from neighbourhood group Wilderhood Watch said: “We are organising inspirational stalls at different locations with challenges and activities, hedgehog signs and bird boxes. SustFest21 is the perfect opportunity to get our message out to local residents to think about wildlife in our urban eco-system and make changes on their own streets.”

Jefferson Crafts co-owner and Young Trader of the Year for the South East 2020, Danni Jefferson, said: “We are looking forward to selling our home-made eco-products and gifts at the festival sustainable markets, helping residents on their zero-waste journey.

"We are also running live online workshops on making your own vegan wax wraps and holding a Covid-safe craft swish.”

Danni Jefferson, co-owner of Jefferson Crafts, will be taking part in the St Albans Sustainability Festival. - Credit: Jefferson Crafts

As part of the event, SustFest21 Schools Week runs between May 24-28, and will see dozens of schools hosting environmental events, plus many activities for local Scouting and Guiding groups.

The festival is funded by a National Lottery grant, and help from sponsors including Community Sponsors, Octopus Electric Vehicles and St Albans BID. Gold sponsors are Ayletts Nurseries, Sherrard’s Solicitors and Veolia. The Herts Ad is media partner for the event.

Claire Miller, director of technology and innovation at Octopus Electric Vehicles, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be sponsoring this year's Sustainability Festival. Helping communities understand the importance of sustainable living is something that we are passionate about.”

The full programme will be available to view online from May 1 at www.sustfest.org