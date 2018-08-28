St Albans recruitment agency celebrates 12th anniversary

Red Door Recruitment in St Albans are celebrating their 12 year anniversary. Archant

A local business success story is celebrating its 12th anniversary trading this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Based in the heart of St Albans, Red Door Recruitment is a well-known landmark on Chequer Street, offering permanent, temporary and contract roles.

The team of seven people have over 50 years of recruitment between them, and last year found new permanent jobs for more than 200 people and placed over 300 others in temporary positions.

Louise Wynne started Red Door and continues to manage the business, which she feels offers a blend of passion and conscientious commitment to both candidates and clients.

She said: “We have seen so many changes to the employment market during this time, as it is always evolving depending on what is going on in the economy. The great news is that local companies are continuing to recruit and, in many cases, expanding.”