Why did women complete 100 laps of Verulamium Lake?

Published: 9:23 AM August 10, 2021

Members of St Albans Soroptimists took part in 100 laps of Verulamium Lake. - Credit: St Albans Soroptimists

Members of a St Albans women's group set themselves a lake-looping challenge to mark the centenary of their organisation.

Soroptimist International St Albans and District women's group and supporters aimed to complete 100 laps of Verulamium Lake to celebrate the Soroptimists' 100th anniversary.

They actually finished 147 laps between them and earned a slice of celebration cake at the end before the rain set in!

They also took a collecting bucket to the park and collected £75 for the SAHWR women's refuge on the day which was a bonus because this wasn't a fundraising event.

Member Jane Slatter said: "It was so good to be together again - this is the first time since March 2020! We had a great afternoon.

"We will also be planting trees to mark the 100th anniversary because the first Soroptimist Club's inaugural project was to save the giant redwood trees in California - so clubs all over the world are planting trees for the centenary."

Find out more at www.sigbi.org/st-albans-and-district



