Advanced search

Ten things that will never be the same in St Albans since coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 14:35 30 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:35 30 July 2020

Flowers at the Clock Tower. Picture: Matt Adams

Flowers at the Clock Tower. Picture: Matt Adams

Archant

Has our city changed forever since the virus struck?

Andy Day as Jangles in St Albans pantomime Sleeping Beauty at The Alban Arena last year. Picture: Pamela RaithAndy Day as Jangles in St Albans pantomime Sleeping Beauty at The Alban Arena last year. Picture: Pamela Raith

Ten things that might never be the same again in St Albans after COVID-19:

1. Did you used to enjoy a relaxing lunch at the Clock Tower? Thanks to the pollenation barrels, that could bee a thing of the past. Unless you want to get stung. I mean, they do look pretty and they say as long as you don’t make them angry they leave you alone.

2. Remember girating up against a perspiring PE teacher - in an actual shirt - behind a pole at Batchwood at the end of term party? Never again. Social distancing is not good for the love life. If indeed that was love. It’s doubtful.

3. Your annual fix of minor CBeebies celebs in sequinned trousers eyeballing you while singing S Club 7 classics from your youth...Yes, I’m talking about the pantomime, of course. It is yet to be announced if it is happening at all. It might be, er...behind us. Or something.

You may also want to watch:

4. Did you love seeing your toddler shriek with joy after being sprayed with cold water at the splashpark? Now that is probably just a distant memory. Maybe you could teach them to wash the car with a hose instead...both fun and practical.

5. Turning up at Starbucks with your caffeine-stained reusable cup and thrusting it into the hands of the barista. Now you have to keep your germs to yourself and pay an extra 25p for the priviledge.

6. Sitting huddled at the back of The Pudding Stop with a brandy and a slice of cherry pie in the winter. Nope that romantic little space has now been turned into another kitchen to make more blondies. They do rasperry and white chocolate blondies now too. It’s not all bad...

7. Hugging someone you haven’t seen for ages in the middle of St Peter’s Street. You go in for a quick cuddle and then you see a big blue sign. Little did I know when my private school friend talked about the Habedashers ‘one metre rule’ all those years ago that it would catch on for poor people too.

8. You have your big night all planned out...all that is missing is a Burberryesque style tee shirt for £8.99 and a polyester flat cap. Panic sets in as you realise River Island has disappeared from The Maltings. Your only hope now is Next in London Colney...

9. Smacking the hell out of your friend during boxercise in Nuffield gym while the kids spent some quality time with better adult role models in the creche. No, the childcare is not available and may not be again for some time.

10. Pushing your way to the front of the stage at The Horn. Crowds and music could be a thing of yesteryear, for sure.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

St Albans market traders ‘refuse to rotate’ in protest at council restrictions

St Albans Charter Market traders are protesting against the council's COVID restrictions.

Which is posher, St Albans or Harpenden? The Secret Estate Agent makes his case

The Secret Estate Agent says Harpenden has more 'larger' homes on big plots than St Albans, which drives up the average price. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man dies following medical episode in major St Albans street

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance landed close to St Peterr's Street in St Albans where a man suffering a medical episode sadly died. Picture: Supplied

Major St Albans road closed due to medical episode

Emergency services are at the scene helping a man suffering a medical episode in St Peter's Street

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

St Albans market traders ‘refuse to rotate’ in protest at council restrictions

St Albans Charter Market traders are protesting against the council's COVID restrictions.

Which is posher, St Albans or Harpenden? The Secret Estate Agent makes his case

The Secret Estate Agent says Harpenden has more 'larger' homes on big plots than St Albans, which drives up the average price. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man dies following medical episode in major St Albans street

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance landed close to St Peterr's Street in St Albans where a man suffering a medical episode sadly died. Picture: Supplied

Major St Albans road closed due to medical episode

Emergency services are at the scene helping a man suffering a medical episode in St Peter's Street

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Ten things that will never be the same in St Albans since coronavirus

Flowers at the Clock Tower. Picture: Matt Adams

New crest unveiled by St Albans City Football Club splits opinion

The old and the new badges of St Albans City Football Club.

Which Harpenden restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out to Help Out discount scheme?

New restaurant, Seb's Kitchen, will be among others taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme in Harpenden. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Hundreds of council officers could be made redundant if Hertfordshire unitary proposal goes ahead

Borough and district council officers could be made redundant by the proposals. Picture: Archant.

Faith Focus: Return to the Houses of God

Alan Sharp