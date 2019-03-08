Advanced search

10,000 visitors flock to annual Lambing Weekend at St Albans college

PUBLISHED: 15:34 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:40 20 March 2019

The Lambing Weekend at Oaklands College in St Albans. Picture: Oaklands College photography students

The Lambing Weekend at Oaklands College in St Albans. Picture: Oaklands College photography students

Students made ewes of their training at an annual lambing event in a St Albans college.

The Lambing Weekend at Oaklands College in St Albans. Picture: Oaklands College photography students

Becoming experts in their field, agriculture students helped farm manager Del Knowles to deliver 19 new lambs at the Oaklands College Lambing Weekend on March 16 and 17.

Ten thousand visitors flocked to the lambing barns and enjoyed a variety of Farmers’ Market refreshments over the weekend, including fresh apple juice and locally sourced honey.

There was also a children’s Farm Trail around the college, which included activity sheets and stickers.

Del said: “This year represented another hugely successful year for lambing at Oaklands College, with our agriculture students gaining valuable experience of live-lambing and community event management.”

The Lambing Weekend at Oaklands College in St Albans. Picture: Oaklands College photography students

Angerland Park and Ride provided free shuttle transportation from near the University of Hertfordshire and the event was sponsored by SA Law.

More than 300 new lambs are expected to be born at the college during the season, which runs from February to April.

The Lambing Weekend at Oaklands College in St Albans. Picture: Oaklands College photography students

The Lambing Weekend at Oaklands College in St Albans. Ten thousand visitors came to the event. Picture: Oaklands College photography students

The Lambing Weekend at Oaklands College in St Albans. There were 19 lambs borns over the weekend. Picture: Oaklands College photography students

The Lambing Weekend at Oaklands College in St Albans. There were 19 lambs borns over the weekend. Picture: Oaklands College photography studentsThe Lambing Weekend at Oaklands College in St Albans. There were 19 lambs borns over the weekend. Picture: Oaklands College photography students

The Lambing Weekend at Oaklands College in St Albans. Picture: Oaklands College photography studentsThe Lambing Weekend at Oaklands College in St Albans. Picture: Oaklands College photography students

