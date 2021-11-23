News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Lifestyle

The top 25 Christmas stresses revealed

person

Kelly Rose Bradford

Published: 11:02 AM November 23, 2021
Depressed frustrated woman wrapping Christmas gift boxes, winter holiday stress concept

It's the most stressful time of the year - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

What do you find most stressful about Christmas? A poll of 2,000 people has revealed the things that have us tearing our hair out over the festive period - and it's a pretty exhaustive list.

The survey looked in to what Christmas-celebrating adults most dread about the holidays, and along with some predictable stuff like having to spend time with the in-laws,  or hosting people, it seems that buying meaningful gifts for loved ones was the most challenging aspect of the entire season for the majority of respondents. 

Additionally, one in five adults struggled with pleasing everyone, and cooking dinner for the family, while 34 per cent were worried about the amount of money they would be spending. And all those Christmas treats were playing on the minds of 23 per cent of those polled, who said the fear of putting on weight after too much indulging was their biggest concern.  

The study also found that one in 10 people felt organising Christmas was more stressful than moving house – while 21 per cent thought sorting out finances was easier than sorting crimbo! Yet despite all the hassle, just under a fifth admitted they will secretly enjoy all the chaos of the Christmas build-up, with one in 10 having started their festive prep in the summer!  

And in the main we seem to thrive on all the stress and hard work,  with two thirds (66 per cent) saying that festive stress was worth it in the end, and 44 per cent claiming Christmas day  was the happiest day of the year. 

Simon Thompson, managing director of Warner Leisure Hotels, who commissioned the research, said: “Christmas is a magical time, but a lot of festive admin is required to bring it to life. We absolutely understand the pressures and find we get a lot of last-minute bookings for our festive and January breaks because people are so keen to unwind - before and after. We hope people remember to take some time for themselves at some point during the festivities.” 

And despite all the planning, the survey also found most of us will forget an average of two key Christmas elements – with some us forgetting as many as 10. 

Most Read

  1. 1 St Albans road closures decision: Everything you need to know
  2. 2 In Pictures: Christmas Cracker event returns to St Albans
  3. 3 Witnesses sought for St Albans hit and run
  1. 4 Strictly Come Dancing couple inspire St Albans deaf pupils
  2. 5 Property Spotlight: See inside this £1,275,000 family home in Fleetville, St Albans
  3. 6 St Albans store holding charity raffle for elderly
  4. 7 Simply Red to play Hatfield Park concert as part of summer 2022 tour
  5. 8 St Albans theatre retains some Covid measures for winter months
  6. 9 Search for jewellery after Bricket Wood burglary
  7. 10 Mount Vernon: £260 million bid for cancer services closer to home

For more than one in 10 (13 per cent) of us it will be failing to source extra chairs so everyone can sit own, while one in five of us won’t remember to buy wrapping paper. 

And posting our Christmas cards in time will slip the minds of 28 per cent of us, meaning a rush to hand-deliver them instead. 

Simon Thompson added: “It’s all worthwhile in the end. We suspect many people wouldn’t have it any other way – and being able to relax at the end of the day with a glass of sherry, knowing all the work is done, is a wonderful feeling.” 

Isn't it just! 


THE TOP 25 BIGGEST STRESSES AT CHRISTMAS IN FULL

  1. Buying presents 
  2. The amount of money that is spent overall 
  3. Pleasing everyone 
  4. Doing the big food shop 
  5. Having enough money to last you through December 
  6. Wrapping presents 
  7. Putting on weight 
  8. Running out of time to do everything 
  9. Cooking the dinner in general 
  10. Saving enough money throughout the year to afford it all 
  11. Getting timings of the Christmas dinner right 
  12. Visiting family 
  13. Hosting Christmas Day 
  14. Juggling Christmas preparations with work 
  15. Shops running out of food and drink 
  16. Untangling the Christmas lights 
  17. Putting up decorations 
  18. Where to have Christmas dinner 
  19. Keeping presents hidden from loved ones 
  20. Making sure there is enough food for everyone 
  21. Having to attend lots of social events 
  22. Spending time with the in-laws 
  23. The lack of exercise you do 
  24. Remembering to send cards to loved ones 
  25. Finding a place to hide presents 


Christmas
North Herts News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Areas of Hertfordshire have seen some of the biggest increases in agent enquiries and online searche

Hong Kong buyers help boost St Albans' sellers' market

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
Deryane Tadd opened The Dressing Room in 2005.

Hertfordshire County Council

Shop-owner: 'Hare-brained road closures are affecting my online business'

Charles Thomson

person
Armed police point their guns at the door of Eddie Croasdell's flat.

Exclusive

Dad's trauma after armed police raid his home by mistake

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Matthew Woods carried out a robbery at a St Albans petrol station wielding a meat cleaver.

Man with meat cleaver jailed for petrol station robbery

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon