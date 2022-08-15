Whitney, a 31-year-old PA from St Albans, is set to star in Married at First Sight UK this year (2022) - Credit: Matt Monfredi / Channel 4

A St Albans PA is seeking the help of experts to find a man to marry at first sight.

Whitney, aged 31, is searching for somebody who she can take home to meet her family.

To do this, the personal assistant is set to appear on the longest-ever Married at First Sight UK series when the show returns to E4 in autumn 2022.

"Fun, confident and sexy, Whitney isn’t short of male attention, but in order for her to settle down and commit, a man has got to tick all of her

boxes," producers said.

"This has never happened.

"After losing her mother, Whitney has had a tough couple of years.

"Her mum was her best friend, and though she had a strict upbringing, she’s

proud it made her the strong and independent woman she now is.

"Although she has dated lots of men on a superficial level, she’s never found anyone good enough to bring home to her family."

Married at First Sight producers added that Whitney now fears reaching the age of 50 without finding a partner to settle down with.

They said: "She has such high expectations for her potential partner and worries she’ll never actually let anyone in.

"Now her biggest fear is ending up 50 and single, alone with her dogs!

"She feels ready to give someone a chance, and thinks that putting the responsibility of finding her partner into the experts' hands might

be her only solution."

Whitney will star in the seventh series of Married at First Sight UK.

Producers are promising a "bigger and bolder" show than ever before, with 16 singles looking for love across a total 30 episodes.

Alongside Whitney, Miss Great Britain 2020/21 winner April Banbury is looking for love.

The 32-year-old, who is originally from Hemel Hempstead, is now a London-based dress designer whose friends joke she is "always the bridal designer, never the bride".

Producers said: "For April this joke is wearing a bit thin.

"Determined to change this label, she’s ready to take the plunge and put her love life in the hands of the relationship experts.

"April thinks she is the most driven and ambitious person she knows and her friends say she won’t stop until she succeeds in anything she gets

involved in."

The 2000 winner of Mr Ghana is also set to appear on the show.

Kwame, now aged 42 and a London business consultant, is a business owner and has previously been married, had children, divorced, and is now looking for love again.

The other contestants are: Pjay, a 31-year-old Dreamboys dancer from Birmingham; Adrian (37, Manchester); Duka (31, Birmingham); George (40, Worcester); Jordan (29, Darlington); Richie (51, Sheffield); Thomas (31, Liverpool); Chanita (29, Derby); Jenna (32, Blackpool); Jess (31, Cambridgeshire); Kasia (36, London); Lara (49, Nottingham); Zoe (30, West Midlands).

They have charged experts Mel Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas with the responsibility of finding them a partner.

In the last series (2021, season 6), five couples out of nine agreed to marry.

Two remain together - Matt Jameson and Daniel McKee, and Adam Aveling and Tayah McCreith from Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, who have a baby on the way.