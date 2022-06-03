Exclusive

Crowds took to St Peter's Street in St Albans to mark the first day of The Queen's Platinum Jubilee bank holiday.

Mayor of St Albans Councillor Geoff Harrison hailed day one of the Jubilee celebration a "real success" after the Platinum Party and beacon celebration on Thursday, June 2.

The celebration was held to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 70th year on the throne, and was the first of a series of events in the city to mark the occasion.

Cllr Harrison said: "I was absolutely astounded with the number of people that were out in St Albans.

"The atmosphere and the crowd were tremendous.

"When we lit the beacon in the evening, looking down the streets of St Albans was like looking out over The Mall.

"It was a lovely, really wonderful afternoon.

"Credit and thanks to St Albans City and District Council and the staff for putting on such a fantastic show."

The Mayor added: "I was in infant school when Queen Elizabeth II came to the throne, just after the Second World War.

"I think the coronation made a tremendous difference to the population at that time - it was uplifting."

The coronation of Elizabeth II was held 69 years ago, on June 2, 1953.

Cllr Harrison said: "I greatly respect The Queen and all she has done over her many years on the throne."

The Rt Rev Dr Alan Smith, Bishop of St Albans, also paid tribute to The Queen in her Platinum Jubilee year.

He said: "The Diocese of St Albans covers all of Hertfordshire, with hundreds of local churches and thousands of members.'

"We bring loyal greetings to Her Majesty the Queen on the wonderful occasion of her Platinum Jubilee.

"She has visited the diocese on many occasions, from as far back as 1957 when the Royal Maundy ceremony was held in St Albans Cathedral, through to 2016 when she visited Berkhamsted School.

"As Supreme Governor of the Church of England she has been and remains a constant example, both of personal faith and of Christian commitment, conduct and values.

"We celebrate her long and fruitful reign and offer our prayers and best wishes on this momentous occasion.

"Long live the Queen."

Pubs and restaurants in St Albans joined the celebrations.

Martin Robinson, landlord at Ye Olde Fighting Cocks, said: "Queen Elizabeth II is the 61st monarch of the whole of England to have been on the throne since this pub's foundations were laid. And, she is the oldest living monarch - which we very much respect, as the oldest pub in the country!

"We will be celebrating her contribution to history in our historic pub, alongside the rest of the country, and are looking forward to a bank holiday weekend of partying with friends and family."

A full list of events is on the St Albans website: https://www.enjoystalbans.com/whats-on/

