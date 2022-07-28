St Albans Comedy Garden is underway after a star-studded night in Verulamium Park.

More than 1,000 Comedy Garden-goers attended the opening night of this year's festival on Wednesday, July 27, headlined by Black Books and Run Fatboy Run actor Dylan Moran.

Hosted by Kiri Pritchard-Mclean, day one's line-up also featured Sikisa, Carl Donnelly and Ray Badran.

A festival spokesperson said: "Following last summer’s huge sell-out first edition St Albans Comedy Garden returns with another incredible programme of stand-up comedy presented in a fully-seated open-air theatre in the park’s beautiful Water Meadow.

"This year’s comedy extravaganza will once again be brimful with bars serving up a tastemaker’s selection of craft beers, cocktails and more, plus an array of street-food stalls from the leading lights of the local street food scene."

Thursday's line-up features Henning Wehn, Maisie Adam and Ivo Graham, with Lou Sanders, Celya AB and David O'Doherty on the the bill for Friday.

Weekend headliners include Rosie Jones, Al Murray, Frankie Boyle, Ardal O'Hanlon and Sara Pascoe.

Festival tickets are online: https://www.stalbanscomedygarden.co.uk/