St Albans staycations among UK’s most affordable

Published: 9:01 AM December 15, 2020 Updated: 11:22 AM December 16, 2020

St Albans Airbnbs are at the more affordable end of the scale this Christmas. Picture; Shutterstock - Credit: Archant

St Albans may regularly be named as one of the UK’s most expensive places to live, but as a holiday destination it’s at the more affordable end of the spectrum.

St Albans came third in a coutdown of UK cities with the cheapest Airbnbs. Credit: MyJobQuote.co.uk - Credit: Archant

According to a new study from MyJobQuote.co.uk, St Albans’ Airbnbs are among the cheapest in the country this Christmas.

Researchers scoured Airbnb listings in Tier 1 and 2 cities between December 23-27, with Aberdeen coming out as the most affordable destination for a family of four.

The average nightly price in the Scottish city is just £123, compared to £167 in second place Chelmsford and £175 in St Albans.

Gloucester is the most expensive place to stay in an Airbnb this Christmas, with an average nightly rate of £322, followed by Brighton (£309).

The listings for the top 45 UK cities by population were ranked by MyJobQuote.co.uk on November 30.