Area Guide: The Garston area of Watford explored

With its own train station, a cluster of local shops and restaurants and the county's most oversubscribed secondary school, Garston is more than just a suburb of Watford. We found out more about it.

Garston's streets are lined mostly with a mix of 1930s semis, terraced houses and flats.

Garston properties had an overall average sale price of £387,159 over the last year.

Homes currently on the market locally range from a four-bed detached house on Bucknalls Lane for £900,000 to a one-bed flat on Rochester Drive for offers in excess of £170,000.

According to Rightmove, properties in Garston had an overall average price of £387,159 over the last year, up 4 per cent on 12 months ago.



Schools

Garston is renowned for its outstanding secondary schools, Parmiter's in High Elms Lane being the most oversubscribed in Hertfordshire.

Originally based in East London before moving to Herts in 1977, Parmiter's is a partially selective co-educational state comprehensive with sixth form. It was rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted at its last inspection.

Another 'outstanding' school is St Michael's Catholic High School, a comprehensive with pupils between 11 and 18 years of age, also on High Elms Lane.



Francis Combe Academy on Horseshoe Lane opened in 2009, replacing Francis Combe School and Community College. It was found to require improvement by Ofsted at its most recent inspection in March 2019.

Primary options in Garston include The Grove Academy and Coates Way JMI (both ‘good’).

Transport links

Garston has excellent road links and is within easy reach of the M1, M25 and A41.

It also has its own railway station, which is the third stop on the Abbey Line, after Watford Junction and Watford North. Mainline train services from London Euston also go through Watford.

Food and drink

Chain restaurant fans are well catered for in Garston, with branches of Frankie & Benny’s, McDonald's, TGI Friday's and Papa John's all close at hand. There is also a Harvester on North Orbital Road and a few independent outlets on Garston Park Parade, including Chinese, pizza and fish and chips takeaways.



A popular local pub is the Dome Bar on St Albans Road - they serve food and have sport on the big screen as well as live music.

Sport and leisure

A major attraction is Garston Park, half of which is a nature reserve. The park itself covers 6.4 hectares, including woodland, grassland and wetland, and is inhabited by wildlife such as red foxes, woodpeckers and butterflies.

There is a playground for children, as well as exercise spots and mown grass areas that are ideal for running.

Woodside Leisure Centre on Horseshoe Lane has two pools, a gym, an exercise studio, a squash court and a hall offering table tennis, badminton and five-a-side football. There's also an on-site crèche.

At the Woodside Leisure Park there is a Vue cinema and Hollywood Bowl which has 10-pin bowling, plus a bar, café and arcade.

Sadly, Gambado soft play and Chiquito restaurant both closed this year.





