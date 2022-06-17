News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
See inside this unique £1.75m farmhouse in St Albans

Herts Ad Property team

Published: 12:08 PM June 17, 2022
Updated: 12:59 PM June 17, 2022
The St Albans property is close to Beaumont and Oakwood schools, which are both rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted.

The property is within a short stroll of Beaumont and Oakwood schools.

This Grade II listed detached farmhouse sits in a quarter-acre plot at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, within catchment of popular local schooling.

There is a beautiful garden to the rear of the property.

There is a beautiful garden to the rear of the property.

Winches Farm dates back to the 16th Century, where it was farmed by John Wynche. More recently, it housed the Institute of Agricultural Parasitology, which played a key role in the research of crop and animal diseases during World War Two.

This spacious patio is an ideal spot for al fresco dining.

This spacious patio is an ideal spot for al fresco dining.

The property has been sympathetically restored for residential living, but maintains much of its original charm and character with wooden beams, inglenook fireplaces and vaulted ceilings to the bedrooms.

The historic home sits on a quarter-acre plot. 

The historic home sits on a quarter-acre plot.

The ground floor accommodation comprises of two sizeable reception rooms, a further sun room, a study, kitchen/breakfast room with separate utility room and a family bathroom with separate WC.

The first floor further benefits from four bedrooms including a primary and second bedroom with en suite shower rooms and beautiful vaulted ceilings throughout.

Beaumont School is within 250 metres of the St Albans home.

Beaumont School is within 250 metres of the St Albans home.

Externally the property is equally as impressive, with a driveway providing off road parking for four cars, plus space for a further two cars below a double car port with storage space.

The rear garden is beautifully maintained and provides a paved seating area and spacious lawn with flowered beds and borders.

The four-bed home is tucked away in a quiet St Albans cul-de-sac.

The four-bed home is tucked away in a quiet St Albans cul-de-sac.

PROPERTY FACTS

Winches Farm, Kay Walk, St Albans

Guide price: £1,750,000

Frost's, 01727 852295, www.frosts.co.uk

