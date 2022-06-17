See inside this unique £1.75m farmhouse in St Albans
Herts Ad Property team
- Credit: Frost's
This Grade II listed detached farmhouse sits in a quarter-acre plot at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, within catchment of popular local schooling.
Winches Farm dates back to the 16th Century, where it was farmed by John Wynche. More recently, it housed the Institute of Agricultural Parasitology, which played a key role in the research of crop and animal diseases during World War Two.
The property has been sympathetically restored for residential living, but maintains much of its original charm and character with wooden beams, inglenook fireplaces and vaulted ceilings to the bedrooms.
The ground floor accommodation comprises of two sizeable reception rooms, a further sun room, a study, kitchen/breakfast room with separate utility room and a family bathroom with separate WC.
The first floor further benefits from four bedrooms including a primary and second bedroom with en suite shower rooms and beautiful vaulted ceilings throughout.
Externally the property is equally as impressive, with a driveway providing off road parking for four cars, plus space for a further two cars below a double car port with storage space.
The rear garden is beautifully maintained and provides a paved seating area and spacious lawn with flowered beds and borders.
PROPERTY FACTS
Winches Farm, Kay Walk, St Albans
Guide price: £1,750,000
Frost's, 01727 852295, www.frosts.co.uk