Remembering one of Hertfordshire's best-known estate agents

Published: 2:39 PM September 22, 2021 Updated: 2:54 PM September 22, 2021

Mark Shearing worked as an estate agent in Hertfordshire for over 40 years. - Credit: Putterills

One of Hertfordshire's best-loved estate agents has passed away at the age of 58, a year after being diagnosed with cancer.

Mark Shearing worked within the Hertfordshire property market for over 40 years and at the helm of Putterills for nearly 30 years, setting up Putterills Land and New Homes in 2002.

A husband, son and dear friend to many, Mark spent his last few weeks at his home in Letty Green, comforted by his wife and family.

A local lad, Mark was one of the first babies born at the QEII in Welwyn Garden City and attended Sherrardswood School.

As well as his passion for property, Mark was a wonderful cook and he and his wife Shirley loved to entertain family and friends at their home, enjoying fine wines and good food on any occasion they could.

You may also want to watch:

He loved to travel, not just overseas but also around the English countryside in his beloved, unmissable, bright blue convertible Ford Mustang.

Samantha Rees, Putterills' marketing manager, said: "Mark was a genuine, honest, professional businessman with many years of experience. His knowledge of the property market was second to none.

"He was always willing to go the extra mile, was incredibly personable and a breath of fresh air to all who dealt with him. He was a true gentleman."

Samantha added: "With his wonderful zest for life, boundless enthusiasm and unrelenting positivity and humour, once you met Mark, you could never forget him!

"He will be greatly missed by all who knew him, but he will live on in all our memories as well as in the Putterills legacy that he leaves behind, which continues to grow from strength to strength."

If anyone wishes to make a donation in Mark’s memory, the team at Isabel Hospice – who were instrumental in Mark's care – would be very grateful: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/markshearing