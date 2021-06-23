How to clean your windows like a professional

Published: 8:00 AM June 23, 2021 Updated: 9:50 AM June 23, 2021

Window cleaners are a great investment, but they can be costly.

However, with the right kit and knowledge, it's possible to achieve clean, shiny glass yourself.

And now summer’s here, shining a light on all that grime and dirt, it’s the perfect time for a spruce up. Here's all you need to know...

Where to start

Because windows are double sided, it’s double the work, but start with cleaning the inside. If you’re short on time, break up the job. You can clean the insides one day and the outsides another, opt for half a home at a time, or even split it into 15-minute blocks and do one window at a time – sometimes that makes dirty jobs feel a bit more manageable.

“For the inside of my windows, I have great success with two methods,” says Wendy Miranda, Lakeland’s customer ambassador. “I use warm soapy water and scrub down both the glass and frame – taking one panel at a time. I then squeegee away all dirty water and wipe down the frame. Once that’s done, I use a window and glass cleaner (I recommend Nilglass) and a microfibre cleaning cloth to give the glass a final once-over and real shine.”

Alternatively, she adds, instead of using the window and glass spray, you could finish off with a steam cleaner.

Cleaning the outside

Cleaning the outside of a window is undoubtedly trickier, because even ground floor glass can be hard to reach. And once you’re looking at multi-storey houses or apartments – and enormous ladders – the job can become even more off-putting.

However, you can now buy kit designed to help you reach up high – sometimes without even needing to step on a ladder.

“For the outside, it has to be Wet & Forget,” Miranda continues. “It’s fast, removes all the elbow grease and gives amazing results.

“The powerful sniper nozzle can reach up to eight metres high – allowing you to reach high windows, even those on the second floor and my roof Velux, while standing on the ground. It’s also ideal for cleaning conservatories – and much safer than perching on a ladder. The citrate water softeners and smart surfactants dissolve grime, and give a really professional result – no spotting or streaking when you rinse with water and no need to scrub.”

Other options include window squeegees with telescopic poles, which can reach similar heights, and are easy to find on Amazon, or at your local hardware store.

The ultimate window cleaning kit

Nilglass Window and Mirror Cleaner Spray, 500ml, £3.99, Lakeland

Nilglass Window and Mirror Cleaner Spray. - Credit: Handout/PA

Bissell Steam Shot Steam Cleaner, £49.99, Lakeland

The Bissell Steam Shot Steam Cleaner. - Credit: Handout/PA

Window Wiper in Grey, £1, Wilko

The Wilko Window Wiper. - Credit: Handout/PA

Clean and Gleam Kitchen and Bathroom Cleaning Cloths, £7.99, Lakeland

Clean and Gleam Kitchen and Bathroom Cleaning Cloths. - Credit: Handout/PA

Beldray Spray Window Cleaner, £4.99, B&M

Beldray Spray Window Cleaner. - Credit: Handout/PA

Wet & Forget Window Cleaner Spray, 2L, £39.99, Lakeland

Wet & Forget Window Cleaner Spray 2L. - Credit: Handout/PA

Addis Window Cleaning Set 5pc, £6.99, B&M

The Addis Window Cleaning Set. - Credit: Handout/PA



