Revealed: Homebuyers' biggest turn-offs

Published: 8:00 AM August 24, 2021 Updated: 8:23 AM August 24, 2021

The biggest homebuyer red flags have been revealed – and they could knock up to 20 per cent off the value of your home.

According to research by Yes Homebuyers, subsidence is the ultimate cause for concern among movers, with the potential to slash a property's value by a fifth.

This equates to a £51,000 loss for the average UK property, which is currently valued at £254,624.

Second on the 'avoid' list is Japanese Knotweed, a destructive plant that can cause severe damage to the structural integrity of a property, reducing its value by 15 per cent – just over £38,000.

Next up are overgrown gardens and general poor upkeep, which have the potential to decrease value by 14 per cent, or £36,000.

New powerlines, mobile phone masts and wind turbines are next, with an estimated 13 per cent impact on property price (£33,000).

Nuisance neighbours and flooding risk also feature (-10 per cent), followed by poor parking (-7.1 per cent), 'unlucky' house numbers, such as 13 (-6 per cent) and structural issues (-5.3 per cent).

Matthew Cooper, founder and managing director of Yes Homebuyers, said: “Many of these buyer turn-offs can be easily and cheaply fixed, a process which should be well worth the effort and money thanks to the value they will restore to your home.

"Some of them, however, can be very expensive indeed. Severe damp issues and subsidence, for example, could cost as much to rectify as the value they restore. Furthermore, they can take an awfully long time to fix.

“In such instances, it might be worth considering selling your home at a reduced price rather than undertake the task yourself."