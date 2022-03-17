Area Guide: The upmarket Hertfordshire village of Tewin

With its shop, pubs and idyllic village green, Tewin has chocolate box charm aplenty, all within a few miles of Welwyn Garden City. We found out more...

Tewin is a thriving community of around 2,000 residents, blessed with all the hallmarks of the archetypal English village.

In addition to its two pubs, primary school and pretty village green it has a next-level shop, which is run "by the village, for the village".

Tewin Stores opened in 2008 and, as of 2019, the sale of more than 3,000 shares resulted in the village owning the shop.

It's open daily and sells everything from newspapers to bread, milk and locally-sourced eggs and bacon.

There is also a café on site, which offers a Friday fry up, afternoon tea and more. For four hours a week Tewin Stores also houses a post office.

History

Tewin dates back to Anglo-Saxon times and has been recorded in the Domesday Book as 'Tewinge' and 'Theinge'.

There are several historic buildings in the village, with St Peter's Church being the oldest. It’s believed to have first been built in 604AD, though this early incarnation was destroyed and rebuilt in 1086.

The Plume of Feathers pub is thought to have been built in the 1500s while The Rose and Crown dates back to about 1650.

St Peter's Church cemetery is the burial site of the first wife and two of the sons of Sir Geoffrey de Havilland, the famous aircraft designer who lived locally.

Property

Living somewhere as lovely as Tewin does not come cheap: According to Rightmove, the average property price in the village over the last year was just shy of £1m (£978,780).

The majority of these sales were of detached homes, which sold for an average of £1,339,227.

Properties currently for sale in the village include a five-bed detached house at Firs Walk for £1.55m and a four-bed 1880s semi on Upper Green Road for £750,000.

Schools

Dating back to 1792, Tewin Cowper is a small village school for children aged between four and 11, with around 170 pupils on roll. It was rated 'good' by Ofsted at its last inspection.

Unusually for a state primary school, it has its own swimming pool. Older children compete in an inter-house swimming gala each year and the outdoor pool is open throughout the summer for the use of families.

Most secondary school pupils travel to Stevenage, Hertford or Welwyn Garden City from the village.

Nearby independent options include Heath Mount, a co-educational prep school near Watton at Stone, and Haileybury in Hertford, which takes boys and girls from age 11 to 18.

Transport

Although the village lacks a railway station, it's only a short drive to Welwyn North, Hertford North or Welwyn Garden City stations, which offer regular services to London. There are also occasional bus services to nearby towns.

Sports and leisure

Local community group Friends of Tewin is behind many popular events, from a classic car show to a Father Christmas Drive-Through. Tewin Horticultural Arts & Crafts Society is also active, with a spring show and Easter egg hunt planned for next month.

As if that wasn't enough, an active over 50s club meets each Thursday, Tewin Table Tennis Club meets weekly between September and May and Tewin Tennis Club offers games for all ages and abilities on its two all-weather courts. More competitive players can get involved with the Datchworth league, playing against other Hertfordshire clubs.

Eating and drinking

The Rose & Crown on Upper Green Road provides hearty pub grub from an idyllic spot opposite the village green.

The Plume of Feathers serves food in a similarly appealing setting on Upper Green, with a fine beer garden surrounded by open fields.

On the outskirts of the village on Hertford Road is Tewin Bury Farm, a hugely popular four-star hotel which is often used as a wedding venue.

