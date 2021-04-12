Quarter of tenants become owners at St Albans development

Published: 7:30 AM April 12, 2021 Updated: 8:32 AM April 12, 2021

Renters are choosing to try before they buy at a major St Albans development, with nearly a quarter of townhouse tenants purchasing their rental properties.

In total, occupants of three out of 13 Gabriel Square townhouses have opted to buy their rental home and make it their permanent address (23 per cent).

The city centre development, which comprises of 52 townhouses and 28 apartments arranged around a garden square, was completed by Meyer Homes in 2017.

Sebastian and Verity Fletcher*, both 41, were among the first occupants, having moved from London to a rented townhouse with their young daughter in 2018.

Sebastian said: “We had always said that we would be interested in purchasing our townhouse once we’d had a try at renting in the area first.

"We absolutely love it here. Having been at Gabriel Square since 2018, we have got to know pretty much everybody at the development, who range from older couples down to young families and professionals.

"Having the communal garden square in particular has been great for our daughter over the years, who has often played with our neighbours’ children here. The high street is just a five minute walk away, we are surrounded by good schools and transport links, there’s gated security and the house is of excellent quality."

The entrance to Gabriel Square from London Road.

Split over four floors, the townhouse features three double bedrooms plus a single bedroom/study, a modern open plan kitchen and dining open, a separate lounge, luxury bathroom, garage, private garden and roof terrace.

Just six townhouses remain for sale at Gabriel Square, priced from £965,000.

*names have been changed.