See inside this spacious £5,200pcm rental property in Smallford
- Credit: Hamptons
This gated and detached family home is located in the village of Smallford, between St Albans and Hatfield.
On the ground level this property boasts two reception rooms, a kitchen/diner with views over the landscaped rear garden, an office/playroom, a10ft utility room and a WC.
On the first floor there are four naturally bright double bedrooms and two bathrooms, including an en suite and dressing area to the main bedroom.
Outside, the landscaped rear garden offers a family plenty of space to entertain and for children to play, plus a natural area at the back of the garden for wildlife to enjoy.
This garden will be maintained by a gardener and the cost will be included in the rent.
To the front of the property there is off street parking for two cars, plus a single garage.
PROPERTY FACTS
Station Road, Smallford
£5,200pcm/£1,200pw
Hamptons, 01727 400224, www.hamptons.co.uk