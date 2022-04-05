News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
See inside this spacious £5,200pcm rental property in Smallford

Jane Howdle

Published: 1:38 PM April 5, 2022
Updated: 1:51 PM April 5, 2022
The Smallford property has a gross internal area of about 1,654sq ft.

The Station Road property has a gross internal area of about 1,654sq ft. - Credit: Hamptons

This gated and detached family home is located in the village of Smallford, between St Albans and Hatfield. 

On the ground level this property boasts two reception rooms, a kitchen/diner with views over the landscaped rear garden, an office/playroom, a10ft utility room and a WC.

The Smallford property's kitchen/diner is 13ft long. 

The kitchen/diner is 13ft long. - Credit: Hamptons

Doors from the Smallford property's rear reception room lead out to the garden. 

Doors from the rear reception room lead out to the garden. - Credit: Hamptons

On the first floor there are four naturally bright double bedrooms and two bathrooms, including an en suite and dressing area to the main bedroom.

One of the Smallford property's four bedrooms. 

One of the property's four bedrooms. - Credit: Hamptons

There is a family bathroom on the first floor of the Smallford property.

There is a family bathroom on the first floor. - Credit: Hamptons

Outside, the landscaped rear garden offers a family plenty of space to entertain and for children to play, plus a natural area at the back of the garden for wildlife to enjoy.

There is an extensive garden to the rear of the Smallford property. 

There is an extensive garden to the rear of the property. - Credit: Hamptons

This garden will be maintained by a gardener and the cost will be included in the rent.

To the front of the property there is off street parking for two cars, plus a single garage.

PROPERTY FACTS

Station Road, Smallford

£5,200pcm/£1,200pw

Hamptons, 01727 400224, www.hamptons.co.uk

