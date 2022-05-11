News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Lifestyle > Property

St Albans ranks third in England and Wales for senior-friendly walks

Author Picture Icon

Jane Howdle

Published: 12:21 PM May 11, 2022
It's official: St Albans is a great place for older walkers.

It's official: St Albans is a great place for older walkers. - Credit: Pixels

St Albans is one of the best cities in England and Wales for older people to enjoy a nice walk, new research has confirmed. 

Lottie.org considered a range of factors before reaching its conclusions, including the number of walking routes, gradient, sunshine, distance to care homes, air quality and amenities (such as benches and toilets).

St Albans ranked top for care home proximity and came third overall, with a score of 6.28 out of 10, behind Lincoln (6.72) and London (6.61).

St Albans came third on Lottie's list.

St Albans came third on Lottie's list. - Credit: Lottie

Lottie co-founder Will Donnelly, said: “Exercise protects physical health and boosts mental wellbeing, making it important to leading a happy life.

"And if being surrounded by nature may help to engage elderly relatives, you could plan trips with them to experience some of Britain’s iconic walks.”

St Albans News

Don't Miss

Premier League and Tottenham Hotspur superstar Son Heung-Min was seen on Hill Street.

Spurs winger Son Heung-min seen filming another advert in St Albans

Laura Bill

person
Traffic queuing near Redbourn following a multi-vehicle crash on the M1 northbound at Luton (furthest carriageway)

Herts Live News | Updated

Recap: Four in hospital and M1 closed after serious two-vehicle crash

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Google Maps image of A414.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Woman 'assaulted on A414' between St Albans and Hatfield

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A fire engine driving down a residential street.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

St Albans: Two fire engines attend Fishpool Street blaze

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon