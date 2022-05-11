St Albans ranks third in England and Wales for senior-friendly walks

It's official: St Albans is a great place for older walkers. - Credit: Pixels

St Albans is one of the best cities in England and Wales for older people to enjoy a nice walk, new research has confirmed.

Lottie.org considered a range of factors before reaching its conclusions, including the number of walking routes, gradient, sunshine, distance to care homes, air quality and amenities (such as benches and toilets).

St Albans ranked top for care home proximity and came third overall, with a score of 6.28 out of 10, behind Lincoln (6.72) and London (6.61).

St Albans came third on Lottie's list. - Credit: Lottie

Lottie co-founder Will Donnelly, said: “Exercise protects physical health and boosts mental wellbeing, making it important to leading a happy life.

"And if being surrounded by nature may help to engage elderly relatives, you could plan trips with them to experience some of Britain’s iconic walks.”