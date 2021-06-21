St Albans house prices hit record high

Published: 10:36 AM June 21, 2021 Updated: 10:41 AM June 21, 2021

Average St Albans house prices have increased by nearly £40,000 since the start of the pandemic. - Credit: Archant

The average St Albans house price reached a record high of £542,704 in April 2021, according to Land Registry data.

This was an increase of 0.2 per cent on the previous month and 4.9 per cent (or £25,465) on April 2020 figures.

Prices grew considerably during the pandemic, with an average of just £503,209 recorded back in March 2020. By March 2021 this figure had increased by 7.7 per cent to an average of £541,799.

St Albans' four highest ever monthly averages were recorded between January and April this year, with figures increasing each month.

A look back at house prices since records began in 1995 shows the fifth highest monthly average recorded in St Albans was in February 2018 (£535,068).







