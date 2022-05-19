Rent this maisonette in a listed former pub for £2,100pcm

Now known as The Old Crow, the unique property is ideally placed for Verulamium Park and St Albans city centre. - Credit: Northwood

This luxurious two-bed maisonette is part of a Grade II listed former pub on St Albans' historic Fishpool Street.

The sitting room has a vaulted ceiling complete with exposed beams. - Credit: Northwood

Once part of The Crow, the beautifully presented first floor apartment is located in the heart of this picturesque conservation area.

Fishpool Street is one of St Albans' most historic addresses. - Credit: Northwood

Features of the property include a spacious reception room with high ceilings and wooden beams throughout, with space for lounge and dining areas.

There is also a modern fitted kitchen with appliances, two double bedrooms and a bathroom with bath and separate walk-in shower.

The family bathroom has a walk-in shower. - Credit: Northwood

The second bedroom makes an ideal office. - Credit: Northwood

The main bedroom is modern and spacious. - Credit: Northwood

In addition, there is a hallway with seating area, an allocated parking space and a private patio.

St Albans city centre, the cathedral, Verulamium Park and City station, with its 20-minute direct link to London St Pancras, are all close at hand.

The property is available unfurnished from July 5.

PROPERTY FACTS

Fishpool Street, St Albans

£2,100pcm

Northwood, 01727 734550, www.northwooduk.com