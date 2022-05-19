Rent this maisonette in a listed former pub for £2,100pcm
- Credit: Northwood
This luxurious two-bed maisonette is part of a Grade II listed former pub on St Albans' historic Fishpool Street.
Once part of The Crow, the beautifully presented first floor apartment is located in the heart of this picturesque conservation area.
Features of the property include a spacious reception room with high ceilings and wooden beams throughout, with space for lounge and dining areas.
There is also a modern fitted kitchen with appliances, two double bedrooms and a bathroom with bath and separate walk-in shower.
In addition, there is a hallway with seating area, an allocated parking space and a private patio.
St Albans city centre, the cathedral, Verulamium Park and City station, with its 20-minute direct link to London St Pancras, are all close at hand.
The property is available unfurnished from July 5.
PROPERTY FACTS
Fishpool Street, St Albans
£2,100pcm
Northwood, 01727 734550, www.northwooduk.com