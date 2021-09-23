11 of St Albans' prettiest streets

Published: 12:30 PM September 23, 2021 Updated: 12:51 PM September 23, 2021

Fishpool Street is easily one of the prettiest roads in St Albans. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Think of selling the St Albans dream to a visitor, and what immediately springs to mind?

The historic buildings lining Fishpool Street, perhaps? Or the ever-so-Instagrammable bridge over the River Ver at St Michael's?

Because apart from its plethora of pubs and coffee shops, it's the picture perfect properties that make the Cathedral city so beloved by so many.

Choosing the loveliest streets of all wasn't easy, but we gave it our best shot...

College Street, St Albans, Hertfordshire

College Street is home to some of St Albans' most attractive period homes. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

The houses on the odd-numbered side of College Street are all Grade II listed, including the imposing terrace of four Georgian townhouses on the Verulam Road end. One of these properties – a four bed, five storey beauty – is currently for sale with a guide price of £1,795,000.

The opposite side of the street is more architecturally varied, with 1980s red brick houses sitting alongside Victorian terraces, a partly redeveloped former hat factory and a pair of 1930s Arts and Crafts style houses.

Verulam Road, St Albans, Hertfordshire

These Verulam Road houses overlook Victoria Park. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Home to some of St Albans' most attractive buildings, many of which are Grade II listed, Verulam Road is the main route into the city centre from the north west. The road first opened in 1826 and was quickly established as St Albans' best residential area. Many of the grand homes from this period overlook Victoria Playing Field, and now sit alongside more 'modern' properties, the majority of which are from the Victorian era.

York Road, St Albans, Hertfordshire

York Road residents' homes overlook Clarence Park. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

These sizeable detached and semi-detached houses, the earliest of which date back to 1901, occupy an enviable position opposite Clarence Park. Such a desirable address doesn't come cheap, however: the last property to change hands on York Road (a four-bed semi) sold earlier this year for £1.93m.

George Street, St Albans, Hertfordshire

George Street is St Albans' most picturesque shopping strip. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Currently closed to traffic, historic George Street is a high street hub of independent businesses, from floristry to fine dining. It's also home to some of St Albans' most characterful period properties, including the timber-framed building currently occupied by Thai Square, which dates back to the early 15th century.

New England Street, St Albans, Hertfordshire

These striking New England Street homes wouldn't look out of place in Notting Hill. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

This charming strip of properties, many of which are locally listed, is very easy on the eye. The colourful houses at the Verulam Road end of New England Street are picture perfect, while the quaint cottages on the other end of the street are similarly appealing, with the added benefit for residents of views over the Brickie playing field.

Ver Road, St Albans, Hertfordshire

Few St Albans streets offer Cathedral views as good as the one enjoyed by Ver Road residents. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Tucked away on an unmade road behind Fishpool Street, Ver Road feels like one of St Albans' best-kept secrets (so secret, in fact, that you can't even stalk in on Street View). And while it's home to a mixed bag of architectural styles, it's not really about the houses here: it's the amazing view of the Cathedral that makes this street so special.

Hill Street, St Albans, Hertfordshire

Hill Street is packed with period properties. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

A wide road flanked by handsome period properties and a handful of more modern houses, Hill Street is easily one of St Albans' prettiest places to live. Several of the odd-numbered houses are Grade II listed, including the pair of semis at numbers 3 and 5, which date back to 1840.

Inkerman Road, St Albans, Hertfordshire

Inkerman Road offers a unique mix of properties, including a former hat factory. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Nestled within the cluster of period homes between Lattimore and Alma roads, Inkerman Road offers a striking mix of Victorian houses, an 1820s hat factory conversion and a handful of 2010s new builds designed to match their more mature neighbours. Local amenities include the popular Buongiorno deli and Cosa Nostra Italian restaurant on Lattimore Road, while the high street and City station are just a short stroll away.

Fishpool Street, St Albans, Hertfordshire

Fishpool Street is home to dozens of listed properties. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

First documented in 1250, Fishpool Street is one of St Albans' oldest roads and most photographed roads; where this narrow, winding street is concerned, it's a case of which properties aren't listed. Many date back to the 16th and 17th centuries, with several timber-framed buildings still in evidence.

St Michael's Street, St Albans, Hertfordshire

St Michael's Street provides a picture perfect approach to Verulamium Park. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Fishpool Street turns into St Michael's Street just before Verulamium Park, with the bridge over the Ver marking the entrance to St Michael's village. This charming enclave of chocolate box prettiness, with its church, school and one remaining pub, offers an idyllic slice of olde worlde charm unmatched by any other area of St Albans.

Spicer Street, St Albans, Hertfordshire

Spicer Street has period homes aplenty. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

An evangelical church, pub and school conversions and a suitably attractive public toilet block all contribute to Spicer Street's unique mix of period properties. An additional bonus for residents is the view of the Abbey nave to the south.