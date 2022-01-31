St Albans named among Britain's property supply hotspots

Supply of new properties coming to market for sale has increased by more than a third in St Albans compared to a year ago. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

St Albans is one of Rightmove's property supply hotspots, new research has confirmed.

The portal compiled a countdown of areas where more new properties are coming to market for sale than in the same period a year ago, with St Albans ranking sixth.

The Cathedral city has seen a 36 per cent increase in new properties for sale compared with January 2021, and a 6 per cent uplift in average asking price.

Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex, topped the list with an 88 per cent increase in new homes for sale and a 13 per cent rise in average asking price.

Country-wide, the average increase in the number of properties for sale stood at 8 per cent, compared to 9 per cent in the East of England.

Rightmove’s Tim Bannister said: “The market has picked up pace after a busy festive period, and it’s a really encouraging sign to see more properties start to come to market for sale.

"More new listings, coupled with the higher number of requests from prospective sellers to estate agents to value their home we are seeing, certainly suggests good news and positive signs we are moving towards a better balanced market in 2022."

Tim added: “These new sellers will be met by plenty of eager buyers, as the data shows the number of enquiries for homes for sale is even higher than this time last year. This means that while rising numbers of new homes for sale will be very welcome, buyers will face stiff competition for available properties, and should act fast when a property they like comes onto the market.”