St Albans named among best UK places to raise a baby

Jane Howdle

Published: 2:20 PM May 5, 2021    Updated: 2:50 PM May 5, 2021
St Albans city centre

St Albans has been named among the 10 best UK cities in which to raise a baby. - Credit: Archant

It's official: St Albans is one of the most baby-friendly places in the UK. 

Cities were ranked for their baby services, including National Childbirth Trust (NCT) classes, breastfeeding support groups, baby massage services and baby yoga classes. 

Each place received a baby-friendly rating out of 100 based on the results, with St Albans scoring 38, tied with Durham and behind Ely (68), Lichfield (66), Wells (65) and Salford (53). 

St Albans has 25 breastfeeding support groups, 27 NCT classes and three baby massage classes, with a population of 84,000. 

Sean Walsh, marketing manager from Protectivity Insurance, who analysed the data, said: “With COVID-19 restrictions easing throughout the UK, parents may want to socialise their children and let them experience the activities they have been missing out on due to the multiple lockdowns. 

“Knowing which areas have the most services suited towards babies will be great for new parents. The nearest support group or activity for babies may be closer than you think, and you can gain some wonderful one on one time with your new baby.”


St Albans News

