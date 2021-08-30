St Albans letting agent achieves top industry qualification
Herts Ad Property team
- Credit: Frost's
A local letting agent has achieved one of her industry's highest qualifications.
Melanie Hughes, head of property management at Frost’s in St Albans, has attained the Propertymark Qualifications Level 4 Certificate in Residential Letting and Property Management.
A leading qualification for senior lettings managers in the property industry, it comprises six study units covering everything from legal aspects of letting management to business practice.
This higher-level qualification, which requires approximately 260 hours of study time, shows an in-depth knowledge of the sector and how it can be applied within the residential letting and property management environment.
ARLA Propertymark is the UK's foremost professional body for letting agents. It aims to promote better regulation and higher practice standards in the UK private rented sector.
Melanie said: “It was important for me to secure this higher-level qualification as a letting agent. It is not only a personal achievement but also a mark of professionalism and trust; it provides reassurance to tenants dealing with Frost’s that the agency adheres to the highest professional standards, and that employees are qualified and knowledgeable letting agents.”
David Murray, director of Frost’s, said: “Melanie has worked incredibly hard in obtaining this national recognised award. We are all proud of her achievement and it demonstrates our commitment to investing on the development of our staff”
