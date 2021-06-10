News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Lifestyle > Property

St Albans crowned UK's cleanest city

Author Picture Icon

Jane Howdle

Published: 2:38 PM June 10, 2021    Updated: 2:56 PM June 10, 2021
St Albans cathedral is just one of the city centre's attractions. 

St Albans cathedral is just one of the city centre's attractions. - Credit: Jane Howdle

St Albans is the least polluted city in the UK, according to a new study. 

Novotel looked at a number of factors across 50 cities, including pollution, walking routes, green space, rainfall, annual pedestrian casualties and activeness of residents. 

A pollution score of just 17 per cent secured St Albans the 'least polluted city' ranking, ahead of Bradford and Leicester. 

It's official: St Albans is the UK's cleanest city. 

It's official: St Albans is the UK's cleanest city. - Credit: Novotel/Creative Commons

St Albans also scored high on the 'most walking routes' front, coming in third place behind Coventry and London.

There are apparently 367 walking routes within 25 miles of the Cathedral city, compared to 428 in the vicinity of Coventry.  

You may also want to watch:

Weather data, walking routes and road traffic safety were combined with other factors to create a weighted ranking of the UK's best cities to be a pedestrian in.

St Albans came fifth, behind Chelmsford, Sheffield, Peterborough and Wakefield. 


Most Read

  1. 1 Quarantine hotel set up in St Albans
  2. 2 Harpenden constituency to go under proposed boundary changes
  3. 3 George Street traders call for permanent pedestrianisation as street closure debate continues
  1. 4 COVID makes houses Hertfordshire's hottest properties
  2. 5 Eclipse: How and when to watch the partial solar eclipse on Thursday
  3. 6 Free lunchtime concert at St Peter's Church in St Albans
  4. 7 5K running initiative celebrates first anniversary and global reach
  5. 8 Efficiency measures sought for Watford Hospital redevelopment to keep project within budget
  6. 9 Say this secret phrase and get a free pint for the first game of the Euros
  7. 10 Football club donates pitch to St Albans primary school
St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Faircross Way, St Albans

St Albans and Harpenden named among UK's most expensive places to buy...

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
Members of St Albans u3a before the pandemic.

What do you know about the University of the Third Age in St Albans?

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Fire crew attend St Albans Cathedral

Cathedral fire fears: Alarm sparks blaze concerns

Caroline Thain

Logo Icon
Affinity Water visited St Albans with their giant bath tub as part of their SOS Save Our Streams campaign

Enormous bath makes a splash in St Albans

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus