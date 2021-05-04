News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Lifestyle > Property

Housing boom sees St Albans homes earning more than their owners

Author Picture Icon

Jane Howdle

Published: 11:29 AM May 4, 2021   
378 homes were sold in the St Albans local authority area in the 12 months to the end of September, an increase of 25 per...

The average St Albans property increased in price by £44,935 in the year to February. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The average St Albans home earned more than its owner over the last year, new research has revealed. 

According to GetAgent.co.uk, the Cathedral city is one of 92 areas of Britain where house prices climbed by more than the average net annual salary in the year to February. 

GetAgent analysed the latest Land Registry data, and found that the average St Albans home increased in value by £44,935 to £554,595 during that period.

With the St Albans average net income being £37,880, a typical home made the equivalent of 119 per cent of the average salary. 

Across Britain, house prices increased by £20,162 to £253,323. With £25,246 being the average wage, a typical property made the equivalent of 80 per cent of the average salary

You may also want to watch:

Bath and North East Somerset saw the most significant increase nationally, with house prices up £61,931 — 260 per cent of the average annual net earnings of £23,784.

Founder and CEO of GetAgent.co.uk, Colby Short, said: “We’re currently seeing some of the hottest market conditions in years, driven by a mass influx of buyers keen to secure a stamp duty saving.

Most Read

  1. 1 Property Spotlight: A huge family home on a sought-after St Albans street
  2. 2 Why have police failed to prosecute over destruction of Smallford Pits wildlife site?
  3. 3 What are the district's best pub gardens to visit from April 12?
  1. 4 Council elections: who are St Albans Conservative candidates?
  2. 5 Housing boom sees St Albans homes earning more than their owners
  3. 6 Mouth of the Tyne: Delight for Hebburn Town but FA Vase joy is hurt by lack of fans
  4. 7 Council elections: who are St Albans Labour candidates?
  5. 8 GP to retire after 52 years in the NHS
  6. 9 St Albans MP describes fire safety row as ‘national scandal of epic proportions’
  7. 10 Council elections: who are St Albans Liberal Democrat candidates?

"As a result, house prices are soaring and in some areas, they’ve increased at a higher rate than the average income over the last year.

"This is quite astonishing and it isn’t a trend we’re seeing confined to markets in the south, it’s happening pretty much across the board.

"We’re a nation of aspirational homeowners and who can blame us, when there’s a chance our homes can earn the same, if not more than we do in a year.”

St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St Albans Charter Market this week.

Charter Market rebellion over contracts and gazebos

Laura Bill and Matt Adams

Logo Icon
The cedar tree, in Cranmore Court on Avenue Road

Neighbours heartbroken over plans to fell cedar tree

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Woodstock Road North is one of Fleetville's smartest streets. Picture: Jane Howdle

St Albans named among England's prime property hotspots

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
Last year's Black Lives Matter protest in Verulamium Park, St Albans. Picture: Stephanie Belton

BLM condemns Facebook group for racist figurines sale

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus