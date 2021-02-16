News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Lifestyle > Property

St Albans has England's eighth highest percentage of 'outstanding' secondary schools

Author Picture Icon

Jane Howdle

Published: 7:45 AM February 16, 2021   
Loreto College on Upper Lattimore Road

Loreto College on Upper Lattimore Road - Credit: Archant

St Albans and Harpenden have a higher proportion of 'outstanding' secondary schools than almost anywhere else in England, new research has confirmed. 

The St Albans local authority area came eighth in Zoopla's countdown, with 67 per cent of secondaries receiving the top grading from Ofsted. 

Kensington and Chelsea and Woking came out on top, with 100 per cent of their secondaries ranked 'outstanding', while Three Rivers was first in Hertfordshire, in seventh place. 

The schools that helped our part of Herts achieve its position are Sandringham, Beaumont, St Albans Girls' School (STAGS), Loreto College, Sir John Lawes, Roundwood Park and St George's. 

A Zoopla survey also showed that a third (33.6 per cent) of UK parents would consider moving house to get their child into a top ranking school - and they're prepared to pay a £28,986 premium for the privilege. 

You may also want to watch:

A fifth (21.3 per cent) of parents said they'd downsize to be in their favoured school's catchment area and nearly a third (32 per cent) believe that living near a sought after school has increased their home's value. 

Controversially, 10.2 per cent of the 1,000 respondents admitted using a relative's address to get their child into an 'outstanding' school. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Birthday vaccine for St Albans woman
  2. 2 Inquiry into 100 homes scheme on Smallford Green Belt site
  3. 3 Singer set for another streamed gig ahead of releasing U2 cover
  1. 4 COVID deaths and intensive care cases are now falling in Herts
  2. 5 School gives pupils teddies to make lockdown more bear-able
  3. 6 Property Spotlight: A unique conversion in central St Albans
  4. 7 Margaret Wix Bake Off poses cooking challenge for pupils
  5. 8 Green light for landmark development in St Albans city centre
  6. 9 New 'pods' to help St Albans homeless this winter
  7. 10 St Albans has England's eighth highest percentage of 'outstanding' secondary schools

Tom Parker, Zoopla's consumer expert, said: “From compromising on their finances to cutting back on practicalities in the home, paying nearly £29,000 more to live nearer to an 'outstanding' school is a priceless decision for parents, if it means their children can access the best education possible.“

St Albans News
Harpenden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Batchwood Hall vaccination drive thru

Coronavirus | Video

Batchwood delivers drive-thru COVID vaccinations in sub-zero temperatures

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Harpenden high street

Harpenden named one of top locations for shopping in GB

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Harpenden Road, St Albans.

Property of the Week

Property Spotlight: An Art Deco home close to excellent St Albans schools

Herts Ad Property team

Logo Icon
St Albans Hospital will be staying put for now

St Albans City Hospital

St Albans Minor Injuries Unit to remain closed

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus