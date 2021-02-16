St Albans has England's eighth highest percentage of 'outstanding' secondary schools

Published: 7:45 AM February 16, 2021

St Albans and Harpenden have a higher proportion of 'outstanding' secondary schools than almost anywhere else in England, new research has confirmed.

The St Albans local authority area came eighth in Zoopla's countdown, with 67 per cent of secondaries receiving the top grading from Ofsted.

Kensington and Chelsea and Woking came out on top, with 100 per cent of their secondaries ranked 'outstanding', while Three Rivers was first in Hertfordshire, in seventh place.

The schools that helped our part of Herts achieve its position are Sandringham, Beaumont, St Albans Girls' School (STAGS), Loreto College, Sir John Lawes, Roundwood Park and St George's.

A Zoopla survey also showed that a third (33.6 per cent) of UK parents would consider moving house to get their child into a top ranking school - and they're prepared to pay a £28,986 premium for the privilege.

You may also want to watch:

A fifth (21.3 per cent) of parents said they'd downsize to be in their favoured school's catchment area and nearly a third (32 per cent) believe that living near a sought after school has increased their home's value.

Controversially, 10.2 per cent of the 1,000 respondents admitted using a relative's address to get their child into an 'outstanding' school.

Tom Parker, Zoopla's consumer expert, said: “From compromising on their finances to cutting back on practicalities in the home, paying nearly £29,000 more to live nearer to an 'outstanding' school is a priceless decision for parents, if it means their children can access the best education possible.“