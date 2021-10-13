St Albans estate agents complete Snowdon charity climb

Published: 12:28 PM October 13, 2021 Updated: 12:35 PM October 13, 2021

Two St Albans estate agents have succeeded in their bid to climb Mount Snowdon, raising more than £1,500 for a local homelessness charity in the process.

Frost's directors David Murray and Dan Kirk reached the summit in three hours and 48 minutes on Saturday, October 9.

Dan and David at the start of their Snowdon climb. - Credit: Frost's

The two men have a long-standing relationship with Open Door St Albans, having previously raised £1,932 for the charity by sleeping rough in 2018.

They are hoping to surpass this with their latest challenge, with sponsorship currently standing at £1,575.

Since its inception in 1993, Open Door has supported over 7,000 people who have experienced homelessness and been at risk of sleeping rough.

If you would like to sponsor David and Dan, follow this link.