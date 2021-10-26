St Albans named among UK's most family-friendly cities

Published: 10:45 AM October 26, 2021 Updated: 10:48 AM October 26, 2021

It's official: St Albans is one of the best places in the UK to raise a family.

The Herts hotspot came eighth in a countdown of child-friendly cities, while Bath came out on top.

Play Like Mum ranked UK cities on a range of factors, including safety, childcare affordability, child-friendly restaurants and ease of pram access, giving each place a mark out of 10.

St Albans scored a solid 5.19, behind Bath's 7.09 and some distance ahead of bottom-place Coventry's 2.63.

The Cathedral city's highest individual ranking was for safety, coming in second place behind Chelmsford.

St Albans also came tenth for child-friendly restaurants (a list topped by Brighton & Hove) and fourth for ease of pram access, behind Westminster.

Not surprisingly, St Albans was outside the top 10 for affordable childcare, with parents facing a typical monthly bill of £1,403, almost three times the £470 average paid by parents in chart-topper Leicester.