St Albans named among UK's most family-friendly cities
It's official: St Albans is one of the best places in the UK to raise a family.
The Herts hotspot came eighth in a countdown of child-friendly cities, while Bath came out on top.
Play Like Mum ranked UK cities on a range of factors, including safety, childcare affordability, child-friendly restaurants and ease of pram access, giving each place a mark out of 10.
St Albans scored a solid 5.19, behind Bath's 7.09 and some distance ahead of bottom-place Coventry's 2.63.
The Cathedral city's highest individual ranking was for safety, coming in second place behind Chelmsford.
St Albans also came tenth for child-friendly restaurants (a list topped by Brighton & Hove) and fourth for ease of pram access, behind Westminster.
Not surprisingly, St Albans was outside the top 10 for affordable childcare, with parents facing a typical monthly bill of £1,403, almost three times the £470 average paid by parents in chart-topper Leicester.
