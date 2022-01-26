News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Lifestyle > Property

St Albans named best in the UK for recycling

Author Picture Icon

Jane Howdle

Published: 11:19 AM January 26, 2022
Richard regularly reorganises his neighbours' recycling. Picture: Getty

St Albans residents wouldn't stand for this level of mixed recycling madness. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

St Albans is the best area in the UK for recycling, according to a new report.

Waste and recycling firm BetterWaste.co.uk ranked local authorities on the percentage of household waste sent to recycling, reuse, or composting during 2021, and St Albans City and District Council came out on top with 64.2 per cent.

South Oxfordshire District Council (63.6 per cent) was next, followed by a second Herts hotspot, Three Rivers District Council (63.1 per cent), which covers Rickmansworth.  

Mark Hall, co-founder of BusinessWaste.co.uk, said: "It’s excellent to see so many areas we work in being credited for their recycling rates. We hope that these recycling rates with be even higher next year and more areas follow suit and recycle, reuse and compost their ways to help protect our planet.”

This isn't the first time St Albans has been commended for its strong recycling record: this latest study comes hot on the heels of the city's fifth place ranking in a recent countdown of the least wasteful towns and cities in England.  

St Albans News
Hertfordshire News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Farm Way, Eastbury, home to some of Hertfordshire's most expensive homes. 

Revealed: The five areas of Hertfordshire where the average home costs...

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
The Barclays branch in Harpenden High Street

Town bank building given green light to split into three

Matthew Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Zoe and Adam Salt with their two-year-old daughter Sadie.

Inquest jury to hear 999 call made as child choked at Radlett nursery

Isobel Frodsham, PA

Logo Icon
Cllr Chris White and Cllr Mary Maynard.

Party leaders at odds over latest delay to St Albans Local Plan

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon