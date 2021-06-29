Local family sells 17-home property portfolio

Published: 3:35 PM June 29, 2021 Updated: 5:20 PM June 29, 2021

The seven flats in the portfolio are all within this block on Grosvenor Road, St Albans. - Credit: Supplied

A portfolio of 17 St Albans, Harpenden and London Colney properties has changed hands after being within the same family for two generations.

Originally owned by a local couple, the investment passed to their three children who opted to sell it as one portfolio.

There is also a property on Folly Lane, St Albans. - Credit: Supplied

Chris Johnson, owner/director of Clarence Property Group (CPG), made the purchase after contacting the siblings via Daniels Estate Agents, who have managed the portfolio for 30 years.

"They were looking to wind down," Chris said. "We approached them back in February, which coincided with them deciding to sell."

The portfolio — which sold for an undisclosed amount — consists of 10 houses and seven flats in St Albans city centre, Fleetville, Harpenden and London Colney.

One of the 10 houses is on Sandfield Road, Fleetville. - Credit: Supplied

Another of the Fleetville properties is on Arthur Road. - Credit: Supplied

The third Fleetville house is on Albion Road. - Credit: Supplied

Chris said: "Three of the houses are occupied by sitting tenants, the rest are let on assured shorthold tenancies (ASTs).

"The flats are all in an unbroken block in Grosvenor Road, with a large garden that extends down to London Road; this may have some further development potential, which we will explore.

"The flats are all let, again mostly on ASTs, but one flat is also occupied by a sitting tenant.

"The sitting tenants and all the flats will all be retained for long term investment, whilst some of the houses may be sold in the short to medium term, as and when they become vacant."

The flats as seen from Grosvenor Road. - Credit: Supplied

The Grosvenor Road garden offers further development potential. - Credit: Supplied

This is CPG’s second portfolio acquisition of the year, the first being five freehold buildings arranged as 10 flats in West Norwood, London.

The St Albans-based firm also buy commercial property, individual residential investments and development opportunities.

The only Harpenden property is on Coleswood Road. - Credit: Supplied

Two of the houses are on St Anne's Road, London Colney. - Credit: Supplied

The third London Colney house is on Seaton Road. - Credit: Supplied

One of the houses is on Queen Street, St Albans. - Credit: Supplied

There is also a cottage on Portland Street, St Albans, in the portfolio. - Credit: Supplied

For further information, contact Chris Cooke at Daniels on 01727 836561.



