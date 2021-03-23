St Albans named among best UK cities for remote business

Published: 12:28 PM March 23, 2021 Updated: 12:53 PM March 23, 2021

St Albans is one of the best places in the UK from which to start a remote business, new research has revealed.

The city came eighth in a countdown of areas considered to have the best conditions for home working.

The study noted the factors to consider when starting a business, such as population size, the startup survival rate and the average salary for full-time work. This was then combined with the requirements necessary for successful remote working, including strong broadband.

Each city was given a total index score based on all these criteria, with first place Gloucester scoring 162 out of 252 compared to eighth place St Albans and Chelmsford's 143.

The Dojo study found that 44.9 per cent of start-ups in the Cathedral city last longer than five years, while unemployment in our area stands at 4.6 per cent.

Typical monthly rent for a one-bed city apartment in St Albans is a hefty £1,075, while residents' average weekly pay for full-time work is £605 and average weekly disposable income is £336.

An impressive broadband speed of 62MB is also in the city's favour.

So if this latest lockdown has given you a taste for home working and you feel like setting up on your own, you're in the right place.







