Major snack brands relocate to St Albans from London

Published: 8:00 AM June 22, 2021

The company behind snack brands Nakd, Kiddylicious and Bear is moving out of the capital to a new office near St Albans City station.

Urban Fresh Foods, part of Lotus Bakeries, has taken a 14,000 sq ft office suite at 45 Grosvenor Road and will relocate there from Southwark.

This is the first letting at the newly refurbished 62,000 sq ft Grade A office building for joint agents Aitchison Raffety and Bray Fox Smith.

Matt Bowen, director at Aitchison Raffety, said: “St Albans is benefiting from a rise in enquiries from companies similarly looking to relocate from central London and transfer the whole or part of their operations.

"The local amenities, excellent transport links with easy access to the M25, M1 and A1(M) and direct train link to St Pancras in 21 minutes make St Albans an ideal location.”

You may also want to watch:

Paul Smith, director at Bray Fox Smith, said: “45 Grosvenor now offers suites from 4,000 sq ft to 48,000 sq ft of Grade A office accommodation only five minutes from the mainline station and has the benefit of substantial on-site parking. There is ongoing interest and further lettings are likely to conclude shortly”.