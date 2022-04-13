News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
See inside this penthouse apartment with stunning views across St Albans

Jane Howdle

Published: 3:53 PM April 13, 2022
St Albans Cathedral can be seen from the seventh floor balcony. 

This brand new two-bed penthouse apartment is located on the seventh floor of St Albans' landmark Ziggurat House development. 

Ziggurat House is within a short stroll of St Albans City station, making it ideally placed for commuters. 

A stand out feature of the £475,000 property is its spacious balcony, which provides far reaching views of the city, including the historic St Albans Cathedral and Verulam Golf Club.

There are fine views across St Albans from the balcony.  

At the heart of the 630sq ft property is the L-shaped open plan kitchen/living room with full length windows which provide access to the balcony.

The St Albans property's kitchen/living room is 18ft long. 

Two sets of doors lead out to the balcony from the St Albans property's kitchen/living room. 

There is also a stylish bathroom and two bedrooms which provide further access to the balcony, one of which also features an en suite shower room.

One of the St Albans property's two double bedrooms. 

Further benefits include a secure underground allocated parking space, entry phone system and lift access to all floors.

The apartment provides easy access to the mainline train station with direct services to London, the extensive leisure facilities of St Albans city centre and the popular open spaces of Verulamium Park.

PROPERTY FACTS 

Ziggurat House, Grosvenor Road, St Albans

Guide price: £475,000

Frost's, 01727 861166, www.frosts.co.uk

St Albans News

