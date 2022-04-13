See inside this penthouse apartment with stunning views across St Albans
- Credit: Frost's
This brand new two-bed penthouse apartment is located on the seventh floor of St Albans' landmark Ziggurat House development.
A stand out feature of the £475,000 property is its spacious balcony, which provides far reaching views of the city, including the historic St Albans Cathedral and Verulam Golf Club.
At the heart of the 630sq ft property is the L-shaped open plan kitchen/living room with full length windows which provide access to the balcony.
There is also a stylish bathroom and two bedrooms which provide further access to the balcony, one of which also features an en suite shower room.
Further benefits include a secure underground allocated parking space, entry phone system and lift access to all floors.
The apartment provides easy access to the mainline train station with direct services to London, the extensive leisure facilities of St Albans city centre and the popular open spaces of Verulamium Park.
PROPERTY FACTS
Ziggurat House, Grosvenor Road, St Albans
Guide price: £475,000
Frost's, 01727 861166, www.frosts.co.uk