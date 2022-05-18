Rent this Welwyn townhouse with River Mimram views for £2,400pcm
- Credit: Frost's
This spacious four-bed townhouse is ideally placed in the heart of Welwyn village, within easy reach of all amenities.
Arranged over three floors, it's recently been redecorated and is finished to the highest of standards.
The ground floor of the property offers an entrance hall, spacious open plan kitchen/diner with breakfast bar, large storage area and conservatory.
To the first floor there is a sizeable living room, double bedroom and modern shower room.
On the second floor there are two further double bedrooms, a third single bedroom with built-in bedframe and a modern bathroom.
Externally the property further benefits from a stunning rear garden overlooking the River Mimram, a storage shed with power, a garage, and driveway parking for two cars.
The property is offered on a part furnished basis on a minimum 12 month tenancy.
PROPERTY FACTS
Prospect Place, Welwyn
£2,400pcm
Frost's, 01727 861166, www.frosts.co.uk