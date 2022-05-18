News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Rent this Welwyn townhouse with River Mimram views for £2,400pcm

Jane Howdle

Jane Howdle

Published: 4:08 PM May 18, 2022
Updated: 4:27 PM May 18, 2022
The Prospect Place property is offered on a part furnished basis.

This spacious four-bed townhouse is ideally placed in the heart of Welwyn village, within easy reach of all amenities. 

The River Mimram runs along the bottom of the garden.

Arranged over three floors, it's recently been redecorated and is finished to the highest of standards.

The ground floor of the property offers an entrance hall, spacious open plan kitchen/diner with breakfast bar, large storage area and conservatory.

The Welwyn property's kitchen/diner opens into a conservatory.

The Welwyn property's kitchen/diner is more than 20ft long.

To the first floor there is a sizeable living room, double bedroom and modern shower room.

There is a spacious living room on the first floor of the Welwyn property. 

There is a modern shower room on the first floor.

On the second floor there are two further double bedrooms, a third single bedroom with built-in bedframe and a modern bathroom.

Externally the property further benefits from a stunning rear garden overlooking the River Mimram, a storage shed with power, a garage, and driveway parking for two cars.

The property is offered on a part furnished basis on a minimum 12 month tenancy.

PROPERTY FACTS

Prospect Place, Welwyn 

£2,400pcm

Frost's, 01727 861166, www.frosts.co.uk

