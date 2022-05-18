Rent this Welwyn townhouse with River Mimram views for £2,400pcm

The Prospect Place property is offered on a part furnished basis. - Credit: Frost's

This spacious four-bed townhouse is ideally placed in the heart of Welwyn village, within easy reach of all amenities.

The River Mimram runs along the bottom of the garden. - Credit: Frost's

Arranged over three floors, it's recently been redecorated and is finished to the highest of standards.

The ground floor of the property offers an entrance hall, spacious open plan kitchen/diner with breakfast bar, large storage area and conservatory.

The kitchen/diner opens into a conservatory. - Credit: Frost's

The kitchen/diner is more than 20ft long. - Credit: Frost's

To the first floor there is a sizeable living room, double bedroom and modern shower room.

There is a spacious living room on the first floor. - Credit: Frost's

There is a modern shower room on the first floor. - Credit: Frost's

On the second floor there are two further double bedrooms, a third single bedroom with built-in bedframe and a modern bathroom.

Externally the property further benefits from a stunning rear garden overlooking the River Mimram, a storage shed with power, a garage, and driveway parking for two cars.

The property is offered on a part furnished basis on a minimum 12 month tenancy.

PROPERTY FACTS

Prospect Place, Welwyn

£2,400pcm

Frost's, 01727 861166, www.frosts.co.uk