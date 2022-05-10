See inside this £1.8m family home close to outstanding St Albans schools
- Credit: Frost's
Occupying a prime corner plot on The Ridgeway, close to Sandringham and Skyswood schools, is this six-bedroom detached home.
Ground floor accommodation includes a spacious entrance hall, a cloakroom/utility, a large living room, a family room, a kitchen/dining room and a snug.
To the first floor there are five double bedrooms and separate bathroom and shower rooms.
There is a large principal bedroom suite on the top floor with a walk-in dressing room and luxury en suite.
Outside there is a carriage driveway and garage to the front and a good sized rear garden with useful outbuilding.
Marshalswick is home to some of the most sought-after schools in St Albans and provides a variety of local shops including a Marks & Spencer Foodhall.
St Albans city centre, with its wide range of shopping and leisure facilities and mainline railway station to London St Pancras, is approximately two miles away.
PROPERTY FACTS
The Ridgeway, St Albans
Guide price: £1.8m
Frost's, 01727 852295, www.frosts.co.uk