See inside this £1.8m family home close to outstanding St Albans schools

Jane Howdle

Published: 11:32 AM May 10, 2022
This much extended and improved St Albans home offers over 3,000 sq ft of living space.

This much extended and improved home offers over 3,000 sq ft of living space. - Credit: Frost's

Occupying a prime corner plot on The Ridgeway, close to Sandringham and Skyswood schools, is this six-bedroom detached home.

Ground floor accommodation includes a spacious entrance hall, a cloakroom/utility, a large living room, a family room, a kitchen/dining room and a snug.

The 27ft living room has a window overlooking the street and doors out to the rear garden.

The 27ft living room has a window overlooking the street and doors out to the rear garden. - Credit: Frost's

The St Albans property's kitchen/dining room is more than 26ft long.

The kitchen/dining room is more than 26ft long. - Credit: Frost's

Doors lead from the St Albans property's kitchen/dining room to the rear garden.

Doors lead from the kitchen/dining room to the rear garden. - Credit: Frost's

To the first floor there are five double bedrooms and separate bathroom and shower rooms.

There is a spacious family bathroom on the first floor of the St Albans property. 

There is a spacious family bathroom on the first floor. - Credit: Frost's

There is a large principal bedroom suite on the top floor with a walk-in dressing room and luxury en suite.

The St Albans property's principal suite has its own en suite shower room and walk-in dressing room.

The principal suite has its own en suite shower room and walk-in dressing room - Credit: Frost's

Outside there is a carriage driveway and garage to the front and a good sized rear garden with useful outbuilding.

There is a 70ft garden to the rear of the St Albans property.

There is a 70ft garden to the rear of the property. - Credit: Frost's

Marshalswick is home to some of the most sought-after schools in St Albans and provides a variety of local shops including a Marks & Spencer Foodhall.

The garden houses a useful outbuilding.

The garden houses a useful outbuilding. - Credit: Frost's

St Albans city centre, with its wide range of shopping and leisure facilities and mainline railway station to London St Pancras, is approximately two miles away.

PROPERTY FACTS

The Ridgeway, St Albans

Guide price: £1.8m

Frost's, 01727 852295, www.frosts.co.uk

