See inside this £4,950 per month rental property on St Albans' prestigious The Park

£4,950 per month rental property on St Albans' prestigious The Park
- Credit: Hamptons
Offering more than 3,000 sq ft of accommodation over three floors is this seven-bed, four-bath family home.
Ideally located on one of St Albans' most sought-after streets, the detached house is beautifully presented throughout.
Downstairs there is a modern kitchen/diner with doors leading onto the large well maintained rear garden, a dining room, lounge and two further reception rooms.
On the first floor there are four double bedrooms – two with en suites –plus a spacious principal bedroom with dressing area and bathroom.
On the second floor there are two further bedrooms and a shower room.
Widely regarded as one of St Albans' most desirable addresses, The Park offers easy access to Marshalswick's many amenities, while St Albans city centre is also close at hand.
The property is available unfurnished on August 15.
PROPERTY FACTS
The Park, St Albans
£4,950 per month
Hamptons, 01727 890780, www.hamptons.co.uk