See inside this £4,950 per month rental property on St Albans' prestigious The Park

Logo Icon

Herts Ad Property team

Published: 2:33 PM June 21, 2022
Located on The Park, the property has a total floor area of 3,291sq ft.

Located on The Park, the property has a total floor area of 3,291sq ft. - Credit: Hamptons

Offering more than 3,000 sq ft of accommodation over three floors is this seven-bed, four-bath family home.

Ideally located on one of St Albans' most sought-after streets, the detached house is beautifully presented throughout. 

Downstairs there is a modern kitchen/diner with doors leading onto the large well maintained rear garden, a dining room, lounge and two further reception rooms.

The St Albans property's lounge area is flooded with natural light.

The lounge area is flooded with natural light. - Credit: Hamptons

The St Albans property's open plan living space measures 37ft 10in x 15ft.

The open plan living space measures 37ft 10in x 15ft. - Credit: Hamptons

The kitchen/diner/family room overlooks the garden.

The kitchen/diner/family room overlooks the garden. - Credit: Hamptons

Views to both the front and rear of the St Albans property can be enjoyed from this reception room.

Views to both the front and rear of the property can be enjoyed from this reception room. - Credit: Hamptons

On the first floor there are four double bedrooms – two with en suites –plus a spacious principal bedroom with dressing area and bathroom.

The principal bedroom has its own en suite bathroom.

The principal bedroom has its own en suite bathroom. - Credit: Hamptons

On the second floor there are two further bedrooms and a shower room.

Widely regarded as one of St Albans' most desirable addresses, The Park offers easy access to Marshalswick's many amenities, while St Albans city centre is also close at hand. 

The St Albans property's spacious rear garden offers plenty of space to play.

The spacious rear garden offers plenty of space to play. - Credit: Hamptons

There are plenty of beautiful plants to enjoy.

There are plenty of beautiful plants to enjoy. - Credit: Hamptons

The property is available unfurnished on August 15.

PROPERTY FACTS

The Park, St Albans

£4,950 per month

Hamptons, 01727 890780, www.hamptons.co.uk

